Irvine Police track down an L.A. identity thief and arrest him in Hollywood

A Los Angeles man is facing felony identity theft charges after Irvine Police Department detectives tracked him down in Hollywood for allegedly stealing a credit card from a hiker’s vehicle and embarking on a $1,600 shopping spree.

The suspect, identified as 55-year-old Hernan Reyes Correa, allegedly targeted a vehicle on June 3 at an Irvine trailhead while the victim was away on a hike.

Authorities revealed that the stolen card was quickly utilized at a local Apple Store, prompting an intensive investigation by the department’s Spectrum officers.

Through a meticulous review of surveillance footage and evidence trails, detectives successfully localized and arrested Reyes Correa in Los Angeles County.

Expected Criminal Charges and Legal Penalties

The Irvine Police Department officially booked Reyes Correa for identity theft, but the financial scale and nature of the crime mean he is highly likely to face multiple severe charges from the Orange County District Attorney.

Grand Theft: Because the stolen credit card was used to purchase more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, the offense exceeds California’s $950 threshold for grand theft under Penal Code 487.

Because the stolen credit card was used to purchase more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, the offense exceeds California’s $950 threshold for grand theft under Penal Code 487. Identity Theft: Charged under Penal Code 530.5, willfully obtaining personal identifying information and using it for an unlawful purpose can be prosecuted as a felony, carrying a penalty of up to three years in county jail.

Charged under Penal Code 530.5, willfully obtaining personal identifying information and using it for an unlawful purpose can be prosecuted as a felony, carrying a penalty of up to three years in county jail. Burglary: Entering a locked vehicle with the intent to commit a theft inside constitutes auto burglary under Penal Code 459, which can append additional felony or misdemeanor penalties depending on forced entry evidence.

Entering a locked vehicle with the intent to commit a theft inside constitutes auto burglary under Penal Code 459, which can append additional felony or misdemeanor penalties depending on forced entry evidence. Fraudulent Use of an Access Card: Under Penal Code 484g, using a stolen or forged credit card to obtain goods worth over $950 is prosecuted with the same severity as grand theft.

Prevalence of Trailhead and Commuter Crime in Orange County

Vehicle burglaries and subsequent identity thefts at local nature preserves are incredibly common occurrences across Orange County. Trailheads, regional parks, and scenic lookouts serve as primary hotspots for opportunistic thieves who recognize that hikers leave their heavy wallets and bags behind to enjoy nature unencumbered.

Local police departments frequently report that a significant portion of these property crimes are committed by organized crews or individuals traveling directly from Los Angeles County. Commuter criminals utilize the extensive Southern California freeway system to target affluent, quieter neighborhoods in Orange County, betting that suburban victims are more relaxed with their vehicle security. By the time a victim finishes a two-hour hike and notices their missing wallet, the suspects have typically driven to a nearby electronics or retail hub to drain the cards before account alerts can be triggered.

Effective Strategies to Prevent Vehicle Burglaries

As outdoor trails see peak attendance through the summer months, local law enforcement urges the public to remain vigilant and avoid a false sense of security in recreational parking zones.

Empty the Cabin Entirely: Never leave wallets, purses, electronics, or shopping bags in plain sight, as even an empty backpack can entice a thief to smash a car window.

Never leave wallets, purses, electronics, or shopping bags in plain sight, as even an empty backpack can entice a thief to smash a car window. Carry Essentials Only: When hitting the trails, carry your identification, primary keys, and necessary cards in a secure zip-up pocket or a lightweight hiking pack rather than leaving them in the glove box.

When hitting the trails, carry your identification, primary keys, and necessary cards in a secure zip-up pocket or a lightweight hiking pack rather than leaving them in the glove box. Lock Before Arrival: If you must store items in your trunk, place them there before arriving at the trailhead parking lot, as criminals often sit in nearby cars watching victims hide valuables.

If you must store items in your trunk, place them there before arriving at the trailhead parking lot, as criminals often sit in nearby cars watching victims hide valuables. Verify the Lock Physically: Double-check your car doors manually, as some sophisticated theft crews utilize electronic signal jammers to disrupt keyless remote locks when you walk away.

Double-check your car doors manually, as some sophisticated theft crews utilize electronic signal jammers to disrupt keyless remote locks when you walk away. Monitor Financial Alerts: Set up real-time text or push notifications for all credit and debit card transactions to ensure you can freeze your accounts the exact moment unauthorized activity occurs.

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