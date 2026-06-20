Irvine bicyclist killed in hit and run collision in Santa Ana

A 60-year-old cyclist, Francois Primeau of Irvine, was struck and killed by a motorist who fled the scene in an intersection collision. The Santa Ana Police Department (SAPD) is requesting public assistance to identify the driver responsible for the crash.

On Friday evening, June 19, 2026, at approximately 6:15 p.m., emergency dispatchers received multiple calls reporting a vehicle-versus-bicycle collision.

First responders from the Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) and SAPD officers arrived at the intersection of Standard Avenue and Warner Avenue.

They discovered Primeau lying in the roadway with catastrophic injuries. Despite immediate life-saving efforts by medical personnel, Primeau was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Primeau was riding through the intersection when a vehicle traveling westbound on Warner Avenue struck him. The driver failed to stop or render aid, accelerating away from the scene immediately following the impact. The SAPD Collision Investigation Unit (CIU) has taken over the active case. Anyone with relevant information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Detective K. Briley at (714) 245-8215 or the Santa Ana Police Traffic Division at (714) 245-8200.

Local Infrastructure and Historical Crash Data

This fatal incident mirrors ongoing traffic safety challenges in Southern California. In statewide comparisons tracked by the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS), Santa Ana consistently ranks among the top cities for traffic injuries and fatalities relative to its population size.

Santa Ana Context : Data reveals over 100 annual bicycle injuries or fatalities within city limits, placing Santa Ana 6th worst out of 15 comparable California cities for cyclist safety. Hit-and-run incidents are remarkably prevalent, with the city averaging 174 injury-causing hit-and-runs annually.

: Data reveals over 100 annual bicycle injuries or fatalities within city limits, placing Santa Ana 6th worst out of 15 comparable California cities for cyclist safety. Hit-and-run incidents are remarkably prevalent, with the city averaging 174 injury-causing hit-and-runs annually. Orange County Statistics: Beyond Los Angeles County, Orange County recorded the highest number of bicycle accidents and cyclist fatalities across California. Local traffic records demonstrate that nearly all fatal regional bicycle collisions occur at or near major multi-lane intersections, where vehicles are traveling at high speeds.

Impending Criminal Charges for the Driver

Once police locate the fleeing motorist, the Orange County District Attorney’s office will likely pursue severe felony charges. California law imposes a strict duty on drivers to stop immediately following any collision involving injury or death.

Felony Hit-and-Run (California Vehicle Code 20001) : Fleeing the scene of an accident that results in a fatality triggers automatic felony charges, carrying up to four years in state prison and major fines.

: Fleeing the scene of an accident that results in a fatality triggers automatic felony charges, carrying up to four years in state prison and major fines. Vehicular Manslaughter (California Penal Code 192(c)) : If investigators prove the driver acted with negligence or violated speed laws before the crash, they face additional manslaughter charges.

: If investigators prove the driver acted with negligence or violated speed laws before the crash, they face additional manslaughter charges. Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated (California Penal Code 191.5(a)): If subsequent testing reveals the driver was operating the vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, the charge upgrades to a severe felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Serious Insurance Implications

A fatal hit-and-run completely alters a driver’s insurance standing and exposes them to overwhelming financial liability.

Complete Policy Cancellation : Auto insurers will immediately drop a policyholder upon a hit-and-run conviction, classifying them as high-risk or uninsurable.

: Auto insurers will immediately drop a policyholder upon a hit-and-run conviction, classifying them as high-risk or uninsurable. Denial of Coverage : Most insurance policies exclude coverage for intentional criminal acts; fleeing the scene can prompt an insurer to deny collision damage coverage for the driver’s own car.

: Most insurance policies exclude coverage for intentional criminal acts; fleeing the scene can prompt an insurer to deny collision damage coverage for the driver’s own car. Skyrocketing Future Premiums : If the driver is ever permitted to re-obtain a license, they must file a California SR-22 form, doubling or tripling future insurance costs for years.

: If the driver is ever permitted to re-obtain a license, they must file a California SR-22 form, doubling or tripling future insurance costs for years. Uninsured Motorist Claims: For the victim’s family, compensation for wrongful death often shifts to their own auto policy’s Uninsured Motorist (UM) coverage, which specifically protects victims when a liable driver cannot be found or lacks coverage.

Defensive Strategies for Bicyclists and Pedestrians

Intersections require maximum vigilance from vulnerable road users. Bicyclists and pedestrians can use defensive strategies to minimize their risk around fast-moving vehicles.

Assume Total Invisibility : Never assume a motorist sees you, even if you have the right-of-way or the walk signal. Make direct eye contact with drivers before crossing their path.

: Never assume a motorist sees you, even if you have the right-of-way or the walk signal. Make direct eye contact with drivers before crossing their path. Maximize Visual Contrast : Utilize high-intensity front and rear blinking LED lights during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours. Wear high-visibility clothing or reflective gear.

: Utilize high-intensity front and rear blinking LED lights during dawn, dusk, and nighttime hours. Wear high-visibility clothing or reflective gear. Ride Predictably with Traffic : Bicyclists must ride in the same direction as vehicular traffic, obey all traffic signals, and utilize designated bike lanes wherever available.

: Bicyclists must ride in the same direction as vehicular traffic, obey all traffic signals, and utilize designated bike lanes wherever available. Scan Intersections Constantly : Look left, right, and left again before stepping off a curb or pedaling into an intersection. Watch closely for vehicles turning across your lane.

: Look left, right, and left again before stepping off a curb or pedaling into an intersection. Watch closely for vehicles turning across your lane. Avoid Mobile Distractions: Keep your eyes on the environment. Avoid wearing headphones or looking down at smartphones while walking or cycling near roadways.

About Professor Francois Primeau

The victim of the collision was a highly respected member of the global scientific and local academic communities. Dr. Francois Primeau served as a Professor of Earth System Science at the University of California, Irvine (UCI).

Academic Career : Dr. Primeau joined the faculty at UC Irvine as an Assistant Professor in 2001. Over his 25-year tenure at the university, he became a central figure in the School of Physical Sciences. He was deeply dedicated to undergraduate education, receiving a prestigious campus teaching award in 2003 for his outstanding contributions to his students.

: Dr. Primeau joined the faculty at UC Irvine as an Assistant Professor in 2001. Over his 25-year tenure at the university, he became a central figure in the School of Physical Sciences. He was deeply dedicated to undergraduate education, receiving a prestigious campus teaching award in 2003 for his outstanding contributions to his students. Scientific Research : In his laboratory, Dr. Primeau developed sophisticated numerical ocean models to study the role of the ocean in the Earth’s climate. His pioneering work analyzed tracer observations to understand how the ocean stores and transports heat and carbon. His data-driven research significantly advanced global understanding of climate change, marine biology, and global warming patterns.

: In his laboratory, Dr. Primeau developed sophisticated numerical ocean models to study the role of the ocean in the Earth’s climate. His pioneering work analyzed tracer observations to understand how the ocean stores and transports heat and carbon. His data-driven research significantly advanced global understanding of climate change, marine biology, and global warming patterns. Global Impact: As a widely cited expert in oceanography, Dr. Primeau co-authored numerous high-profile studies in major scientific journals, including Nature Climate Change and Science Advances. His research frequently shed light on critical ecological issues, such as the slowing of deep ocean circulation and its downstream impacts on global warming

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