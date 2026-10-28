Anaheim woman charged after nanny cam allegedly captures repeated abuse of infant

A 29-year-old Anaheim woman accused of repeatedly abusing a two-month-old Irvine baby over a period of nearly three weeks has been charged with 10 felony counts of child abuse after investigators reviewed extensive nanny-cam footage that allegedly captured multiple acts of violence against the infant.

According to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, Iara Dossantos Bomfim was arrested by the Irvine Police Department on Oct. 23 after returning from Brazil and allegedly attempting to establish a new Care.com profile to advertise nanny services. Prosecutors allege she fled to Brazil on July 12, 2026, one day after the child’s mother discovered the recorded abuse.

According to prosecutors, the abuse came to light on July 11 when the baby’s mother reviewed camera footage after hearing her then three-month-old son scream. Authorities allege the recordings showed Bomfim violently bouncing the infant, causing his head and neck to whip back and forth, and striking the child in the back of the head with a closed fist.

Subsequent review of approximately 30 days of footage allegedly revealed repeated incidents of punching, hitting, shaking, throwing, and otherwise physically abusing the infant between June 17 and July 11. The footage also allegedly showed the child falling headfirst from a bed while under her care and being forcefully thrown onto a bed during another incident.

Bomfim has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody on $500,000 bail. Prosecutors say she faces a maximum sentence of 18 years in state prison if convicted on all counts.

Analysis of the Charges

While the criminal complaint has not yet been fully released in court filings, the allegations described by prosecutors are consistent with felony child abuse and child endangerment offenses under California law. California Penal Code § 273a makes it a felony to willfully cause or permit a child to suffer unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering under circumstances likely to produce great bodily injury or death. Convictions can carry state prison terms of two, four, or six years per felony count, depending on the circumstances and whether sentences are imposed consecutively.

Given the victim’s extremely young age, the alleged repeated nature of the abuse, and the number of charged counts, prosecutors appear poised to argue that the conduct placed the infant at substantial risk of severe injury or death. Multiple counts can significantly increase sentencing exposure beyond the base term for a single offense. The OCDA’s stated maximum exposure of 18 years suggests prosecutors are seeking consecutive punishment for multiple alleged acts documented on video.

The case could also present particularly strong evidence for prosecutors because the allegations are reportedly supported by recorded video footage rather than relying solely on witness testimony. Defense attorneys, however, are expected to challenge the interpretation of the recordings and other evidence as the case proceeds through the court system.

A Disturbing Reminder About Shaken Baby Injuries

Medical experts have long warned that violent shaking of infants can cause traumatic brain injuries, bleeding inside the skull, retinal hemorrhages, permanent neurological damage, and death. Infants are especially vulnerable because their neck muscles are not fully developed and their brains are more susceptible to rapid acceleration and deceleration forces.

In this case, prosecutors allege the child was between two and three months old during the period of abuse, making him among the most vulnerable victims imaginable.

Child Abuse Remains a Major Issue in Orange County

Orange County continues to receive tens of thousands of reports of suspected child abuse and neglect every year. County data show that Orange County received 40,294 abuse and neglect referrals involving 25,848 children during 2025 alone.

County officials reported that nearly 1,000 children were taken into protective custody during the year, highlighting the ongoing scope of child welfare investigations across the county.

While only a fraction of referrals result in criminal prosecutions, cases involving serious physical abuse of very young children often receive heightened scrutiny from investigators and prosecutors due to the risk of catastrophic injury.

Which Orange County Cities See the Most Child Abuse Arrests?

Comprehensive city-by-city child abuse arrest statistics are not regularly published in a format that allows direct annual ranking across all Orange County law enforcement agencies. However, based on population size, law enforcement activity levels, and recurring criminal case filings, the cities that most frequently generate child abuse and child endangerment arrests tend to be:

Anaheim

Santa Ana

Irvine

Fullerton

Orange

These cities are among Orange County’s largest municipalities and routinely account for a significant share of criminal investigations involving crimes against children. Countywide child abuse reporting and protective custody data demonstrate that child welfare investigations occur throughout Orange County rather than being concentrated in any single community.

Parents Increasingly Turning to Cameras

One notable aspect of this case is the role technology reportedly played in uncovering the alleged abuse. Home security systems and nanny cameras have become increasingly common, providing parents with an additional layer of oversight when caregivers are entrusted with young children.

According to prosecutors, the video evidence in this case may have prevented the abuse from continuing and potentially protected future children from harm after investigators allege Bomfim attempted to establish another childcare profile following her return to the United States.

As with all criminal cases, Bomfim is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court. Her next court appearances will determine how prosecutors proceed with the 10 felony child abuse counts and whether additional allegations or enhancements may be filed as the case moves toward trial.

How Parents Can Choose a Safe and Trustworthy Nanny

While no screening process can eliminate all risk, child safety experts recommend taking several precautions before entrusting a caregiver with an infant or young child.

Parents should consider:

Conducting a comprehensive background check and verifying the nanny’s identity.

Checking multiple professional and personal references and actually speaking with former employers.

Confirming prior childcare experience, especially experience with infants and newborns.

Reviewing any certifications in CPR, first aid, and child development.

Searching public court records for criminal history, restraining orders, or civil lawsuits.

Verifying employment history rather than relying solely on online caregiver profiles.

Arranging multiple interviews, including one where the nanny interacts directly with the child while parents observe.

Trusting their instincts if anything seems unusual or inconsistent during the hiring process.

Many families also choose to:

Install nanny cameras or home security systems in common areas of the home.

Make caregivers aware that cameras are in use.

Conduct occasional unannounced check-ins during the workday.

Maintain open communication with neighbors, relatives, or others who may periodically visit the home.

Carefully monitor a child’s behavior, sleeping patterns, feeding habits, and unexplained injuries.

For parents of infants, experts advise discussing proper infant handling techniques before employment begins, including safe sleep practices, feeding procedures, and the dangers of shaking a baby. Even a few seconds of violent shaking can cause serious or fatal injuries to a young child.

This case serves as a sobering reminder that while most childcare providers are caring and professional, parents should thoroughly vet anyone entrusted with the safety of their children and immediately investigate anything that appears suspicious. In this case, prosecutors say a mother’s decision to review nanny-cam footage after hearing her baby scream ultimately led to the discovery of the alleged abuse and may have prevented additional harm.

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