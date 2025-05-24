An O.C. juvenile was arrested after fatally shooting an adult male

On Friday, May 23, 2025, at approximately 8:40 p.m., patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting near the intersection of Florida Street and Utica Avenue, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department (HBPD).

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a single gunshot wound inflicted by a flare gun. Huntington Beach Fire Department personnel provided medical aid and transported the victim to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The suspect initially fled the scene but was quickly located by responding officers. He was identified as a male juvenile; however, his identity is being withheld in accordance with state laws protecting the privacy of minors. The weapon used in the incident was recovered.

Detectives from the HBPD Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene and assumed investigative responsibility. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Coroner Division and Crime Lab responded to assist with the investigation.

The juvenile suspect was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on one count of PC 187(a) – Murder.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with video surveillance in the area or information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, please contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

In California, the penalties for a juvenile arrested for fatally shooting an adult male in Huntington Beach, CA, can vary significantly depending on several factors, primarily the juvenile’s age and the specific circumstances of the crime. The juvenile justice system in California emphasizes rehabilitation over punishment, but serious offenses like murder can lead to severe consequences, including the possibility of being tried as an adult.

Here’s a breakdown of the possibilities:

I. Juvenile Court System

Focus on Rehabilitation: The primary goal of the juvenile justice system is to rehabilitate minors. Sentences often include counseling, education, therapy, community programs, and placement in group homes or juvenile facilities.

The primary goal of the juvenile justice system is to rehabilitate minors. Sentences often include counseling, education, therapy, community programs, and placement in group homes or juvenile facilities. Maximum Confinement: For juveniles under 16 years old charged with murder, they will always remain in the juvenile justice system due to Senate Bill (SB) 1391 (2018) . The maximum confinement in a juvenile facility is typically until the minor turns 25 years old. They cannot face life without parole (LWOP) or other adult sentences.

For juveniles under 16 years old charged with murder, they will always remain in the juvenile justice system due to . The maximum confinement in a juvenile facility is typically until the minor turns 25 years old. They cannot face life without parole (LWOP) or other adult sentences. Welfare and Institutions Code (WIC) Section 602: This code establishes the jurisdiction of the juvenile court for minors aged 12 to 17 who violate state laws. Murder is an offense that falls under this jurisdiction.

This code establishes the jurisdiction of the juvenile court for minors aged 12 to 17 who violate state laws. Murder is an offense that falls under this jurisdiction. Possible Dispositions (Sentences) in Juvenile Court: Informal Probation: For less serious cases, charges might be dismissed upon successful completion of a program that could include school attendance, counseling, curfew, and restitution. Formal Probation: The minor is under active supervision by a probation officer with specific conditions like attending school, community service, and counseling. This can involve living at home, with a relative, or in a group home. Commitment to a Probation Camp or Ranch: For greater structure and supervision. Secure Youth Treatment Facility: For the most serious offenses, providing a structured living environment with education and rehabilitative services. Restitution and Fines: The minor may be ordered to pay restitution to the victim’s family and/or pay fines. Victim Impact Class/Victim-Offender Conferencing: To understand the impact of their actions.



II. Transfer to Adult Criminal Court

Age as a Key Factor: Under 16: As per SB 1391, juveniles under 16 years old generally cannot be tried as adults for murder. 16 or 17 years old: For minors aged 16 or 17 at the time of the offense, prosecutors can still seek to transfer the case to adult court, especially for serious crimes like murder.

Transfer Hearing (Fitness Hearing): If the prosecutor seeks to try a 16 or 17-year-old as an adult, a judge will hold a “transfer hearing” to determine if the minor is suitable for the juvenile system or should be tried as an adult. Factors considered include: The minor’s mental and emotional development. The minor’s criminal sophistication. The juvenile’s record of delinquency. The circumstances and gravity of the offense. The likelihood of successful rehabilitation within the juvenile system. The burden is on the prosecution to prove that the juvenile cannot be rehabilitated within the juvenile justice system.

If the prosecutor seeks to try a 16 or 17-year-old as an adult, a judge will hold a “transfer hearing” to determine if the minor is suitable for the juvenile system or should be tried as an adult. Factors considered include: Penalties in Adult Court (if transferred): If tried and convicted as an adult, the juvenile faces the same penalties as an adult, which can be far more severe: 25 years to life in prison for first-degree murder. Life without parole (LWOP) in cases involving special circumstances (e.g., murder committed during a robbery, gang-related murder, or murder with a firearm enhancement). Housing: Minors tried as adults are typically housed in a juvenile facility until they turn 18, then transferred to an adult prison to serve the remainder of their sentence. No Death Penalty: The death penalty cannot be imposed on juveniles, even if tried as adults.

If tried and convicted as an adult, the juvenile faces the same penalties as an adult, which can be far more severe:

Important Considerations:

Legal Representation: A juvenile charged with such a serious crime needs strong legal representation from an attorney experienced in juvenile defense.

A juvenile charged with such a serious crime needs strong legal representation from an attorney experienced in juvenile defense. Discretion of the Court: Juvenile court judges have significant discretion in tailoring penalties based on the minor’s background, mental health, and capacity for rehabilitation.

Juvenile court judges have significant discretion in tailoring penalties based on the minor’s background, mental health, and capacity for rehabilitation. No Bail: Unlike adult court, there is no bail in juvenile court. The judge decides whether the minor remains in custody or is released under strict conditions.

The specific outcome for a juvenile in such a case in Huntington Beach, CA, would depend on a thorough investigation, the prosecutor’s decision on whether to seek adult court transfer, and the judge’s rulings after considering all the factors.

