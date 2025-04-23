A teenage girl is missing after going to Disneyland

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Annie Kathleen, last seen Sunday (April 20) at Disney California Adventure Park.
Annie is not familiar with the area—her family is from Calipatria, CA.
She is described as:
- Female, Hispanic
- 5’5”, 130 lbs
- Brown hair, brown eyes
There are concerns for her well-being, and her family is extremely worried.
If you see Annie or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.