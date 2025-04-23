A teenage girl is missing after going to Disneyland

The Anaheim Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Annie Kathleen, last seen Sunday (April 20) at Disney California Adventure Park.

Annie is not familiar with the area—her family is from Calipatria, CA.

She is described as:

Female, Hispanic

5’5”, 130 lbs

Brown hair, brown eyes

There are concerns for her well-being, and her family is extremely worried.

If you see Annie or have any information about her whereabouts, please contact Anaheim Police Department at 714-765-1900.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.