The Anaheim Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on April 25

ANAHEIM, Calif. (April 22, 2025) – The Anaheim Police Department Traffic Unit will conduct a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint on Friday, April 25, 2025, in West Anaheim, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Checkpoint locations are selected based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“The safety of our community is and always will be our primary mission,” Traffic Sergeant Bryan Devor said. “We continue to look for impaired drivers because driving under the influence is still dangerous.”

The Anaheim Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car. While medicinal and recreational marijuana is legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.

If you plan on drinking, using marijuana, or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying at home. Drivers charged with DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties and a suspended license.

This program was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

