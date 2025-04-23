The Anaheim Police update the fatal shooting of a felony suspect in Santa Ana

ANAHEIM, Calif. – An officer-involved shooting occurred after a vehicle pursuit of a felony aggravated assault suspect. A handgun was located in the suspect’s vehicle.

On April 16, 2025, at approximately 7:45 p.m., Anaheim Police officers responded to the Kona Motel located at 331 N. Brookhurst St. after they received a call that someone had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene within one minute of the call and located a male adult victim who suffered from a gunshot wound.

Officers were able to quickly obtain a suspect vehicle description, which was a white Chevrolet Silverado, last seen southbound on Brookhurst Street.

Additional officers who were responding to the call located the suspect vehicle near Brookhurst St and Lincoln Ave, a short distance away from the crime scene.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect vehicle, but the driver did not comply.

Anaheim Police officers pursued the vehicle for approximately 45 minutes on the freeway and city streets.

Several PIT maneuvers were attempted before the vehicle was disabled at the 1400 block of W Memory Ln in the City of Santa Ana.

When the pursuit ended, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The driver of the suspect vehicle was fatally wounded and pronounced deceased at the scene by Orange County Fire Authority personnel. A total of eight Anaheim Police officers fired their weapons during this incident. No other agencies were involved in the shooting at the end of the pursuit.

The identity of the driver from the suspect vehicle is being withheld, pending confirmation by the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner’s office and next-of-kin notification. He is believed to be a male adult, approximately 50 years old.

There was an adult male passenger in the suspect vehicle who was uninjured. He was interviewed at the Anaheim Police station and released several hours later. No criminal charges are being pursued for the passenger at this time.

The victim from the shooting at the Kona Motel was transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition. The cause of the shooting at the motel is being investigated by Anaheim Police detectives.

No officers or other motorists were seriously injured during this incident.

Santa Ana Police detectives and investigators from the California Department of Justice responded to the scene to investigate the officer-involved shooting. During an initial search of the vehicle, DOJ investigators located one handgun in the suspect’s vehicle.

Additional details cannot be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.