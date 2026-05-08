A juvenile died in an e-motorcycle accident in Garden Grove

On Thursday, 5-7-26, at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Garden Grove Police Department received a call from Life360 regarding a possible traffic collision in the area of Magnolia Street and Larson Avenue.

When the police officers arrived, they observed a male juvenile being loaded into an ambulance. The juvenile was unconscious and was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the juvenile was later pronounced deceased.

The Garden Grove Police Department Neighborhood Traffic Unit assumed the investigation.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the juvenile rider was operating an electric motorcycle in the number one lane of Magnolia Street. He was traveling at approximately 35 mph.

For unknown reasons, the rider collided with the center median, causing him to lose control of the electric motorcycle. As a result, he was ejected from the motorcycle.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or has video of the incident, is encouraged to contact Investigator Lang at 714-741-5823 or email at mlang@ggcity.org.

Serious traffic accidents involving juveniles on electric motorcycles and e-bikes have risen sharply in Orange County over the last few years. While total traffic fatalities in Orange County (18.7 per 100,000 residents) remain lower than the California average and neighboring counties like San Bernardino (41.2) or Riverside (33.8), the specific sub-category of “micromobility” injuries (e-bikes and e-motorcycles) among minors is described by local medical experts as reaching “epidemic proportions”.

Local Accident Trends and Frequency

In Orange County, traumatic injuries related to these vehicles have increased significantly:

Rapid Growth: The Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) reported that e-bike/e-motorcycle injuries grew from just 7 cases in 2019 to 116 in 2024 , and exceeded 200 cases in 2025.

The Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) reported that e-bike/e-motorcycle injuries grew from just , and exceeded 200 cases in 2025. 2026 Trajectory: As of early May 2026, CHOC has already treated over 90 e-bike traumas , a 430% increase compared to 2022 levels.

As of early May 2026, CHOC has already treated over , a 430% increase compared to 2022 levels. Demographics: The most common age group affected is 14-16 year olds, with many incidents involving high speeds and a lack of helmets.

Comparative E-Bike Accident Rates

Orange County ranks as one of California’s “accident hot spots” (8th out of 58 counties for total fatal and injury crashes), but it is actually safer than many other regions when adjusted for population.

Statewide: California’s e-bike incidents rose by 1,800% between 2018 and 2023.

California’s e-bike incidents rose by 1,800% between 2018 and 2023. Regional Contrast: Within Southern California, Orange County has a lower population-adjusted fatality rate (6.95 per 100,000) than San Bernardino (17.22) and Riverside (13.24). However, specific cities like Anaheim and Santa Ana consistently report crash rates above the county average.

Within Southern California, Orange County has a lower population-adjusted fatality rate (6.95 per 100,000) than San Bernardino (17.22) and Riverside (13.24). However, specific cities like Anaheim and Santa Ana consistently report crash rates above the county average. National Context: Collecting specific “e-motorcycle” data is difficult because many jurisdictions still group these with traditional bicycles, but cities like New York and Las Vegas have also reported spikes in fatalities as these vehicles become more popular.

Recent Examples in Orange County

The incident in Garden Grove follows several high-profile accidents involving juveniles on high-powered electric rides:

Lake Forest (April 2026): A 14-year-old on an off-highway electric motorcycle struck and critically injured an 81-year-old pedestrian while allegedly driving recklessly.

A 14-year-old on an off-highway electric motorcycle struck and critically injured an 81-year-old pedestrian while allegedly driving recklessly. Yorba Linda (2025): A 12-year-old on an illegally modified e-bike ran a red light and was struck by a car, resulting in a skull fracture and internal injuries.

A 12-year-old on an illegally modified e-bike ran a red light and was struck by a car, resulting in a skull fracture and internal injuries. Huntington Beach (August 2025): A 20-year-old was killed while on an e-bike after losing control while holding onto a moving pickup truck.

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