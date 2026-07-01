$3.6M awarded to 7 Orange County nonprofits for Medi-Cal support

The CalOptima Health Board of Directors has approved $3.6 million in grant funding distributed across seven community-based organizations (CBOs) to protect Orange County residents from losing health coverage due to shifting state and federal regulations.

Announced on July 1, 2026, this strategic funding injection directly addresses the upcoming California Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) mandate requiring some adult Medi-Cal members to reapply for eligibility twice a year instead of once.

By arming local, trusted organizations with financial resources, CalOptima Health aims to minimize red tape, provide culturally competent enrollment assistance, and eliminate dangerous lapses in preventive care for its vulnerable populations.

Why This Funding Matters: The Shift to Bi-Annual Renewals

The landscape of Medi-Cal eligibility is experiencing significant procedural adjustments. Historically, full-scope Medi-Cal required an annual eligibility check, often handled automatically through background database verification. However, under shifting policy landscapes, specific adult demographics (primarily ages 19–64) will soon face structural six-month eligibility checks.

This doubling of the administrative burden creates an immediate risk for low-income families who may experience housing instability, language barriers, or mail delays. Missing a single renewal window can result in immediate termination of benefits, forcing patients to rely on crowded emergency rooms rather than managed primary care networks.

The $3.6 million allocation is a localized slice of a broader, multiyear $19.8 million outreach effort launched by CalOptima Health to cushion local communities against state-level policy shifts and federal budget compressions.

Meet the Seven Grantees Leading the Outreach

Following a highly competitive review process, seven organizations were selected to execute the targeted enrollment and retention initiatives across Orange County:

Access California Services ($625,000) : Leading the cohort financially, this Anaheim-based nonprofit specializes in providing health navigation, linguistic translation, and social services tailored to Arab-American and Muslim immigrant communities.

: Leading the cohort financially, this Anaheim-based nonprofit specializes in providing health navigation, linguistic translation, and social services tailored to Arab-American and Muslim immigrant communities. Council on Aging – Southern California ($500,000) : Based in Irvine, this organization will deploy resources to protect low-income seniors and aging adults who face technological and physical barriers during complex re-enrollment windows.

: Based in Irvine, this organization will deploy resources to protect low-income seniors and aging adults who face technological and physical barriers during complex re-enrollment windows. Family Health Matters ($500,000) : Operating as a vital safety-net community clinic in Anaheim, this funding directly expands their on-site enrollment personnel to process paperwork during standard medical visits.

: Operating as a vital safety-net community clinic in Anaheim, this funding directly expands their on-site enrollment personnel to process paperwork during standard medical visits. Families Together of Orange County ($500,000) : Based out of Tustin, this community health center uses mobile clinics and neighborhood outreach to reach historically underserved family units.

: Based out of Tustin, this community health center uses mobile clinics and neighborhood outreach to reach historically underserved family units. Vision y Compromiso ($500,000) : This organization utilizes highly trusted promotoras (community health workers) to bring peer-led, culturally grounded medical advocacy and Medi-Cal literacy directly to local Spanish-speaking families.

: This organization utilizes highly trusted promotoras (community health workers) to bring peer-led, culturally grounded medical advocacy and Medi-Cal literacy directly to local Spanish-speaking families. Providence Mission Hospital ($484,763) : Utilizing clinical network positioning to proactively flag patients whose Medi-Cal renewal dates are approaching, preventing coverage loss before they leave the hospital environment.

: Utilizing clinical network positioning to proactively flag patients whose Medi-Cal renewal dates are approaching, preventing coverage loss before they leave the hospital environment. First 5 Orange County ($462,636): Stationed in Santa Ana, this public agency will utilize its network to shield families with young children, ensuring they remain connected to essential developmental services and early pediatric care.

Streamlining the Enrollment Pipeline

These grants are structurally designed to integrate with California’s broader California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) initiative. Grantees are focused on eliminating traditional structural friction points by embedding bilingual counselors into community hubs, conducting door-to-door check-ins, and assisting residents with the online BenefitsCal portal.

By investing $3.6 million directly into neighborhood advocates, CalOptima Health ensures its massive base of over 829,000 local members continues to leverage its extensive regional safety net, consisting of 9,500 physicians and 43 hospitals.

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