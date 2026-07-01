OC attorney launches July 4th rideshare safety campaign

ORANGE COUNTY, CA – In a direct effort to curb a historically dangerous weekend on Southern California roadways, The Accident Network Law Group has announced its inaugural July 4th Safe Ride Home Program. Spearheaded by founding attorney Damoun Yazdi, the firm will provide free rideshare rides home to residents across Orange County on Independence Day.

The community initiative will provide free, dedicated Lyft credits to individuals celebrating Independence Day across Orange County. The program officially activates on Friday, July 3, 2026, at 6:00 PM and runs through Sunday, July 5, at 3:00 AM, covering the region’s highest-risk travel hours.

“This is an investment in our neighbors,” said attorney Yazdi. “If we can keep even one impaired driver off the Pacific Coast Highway or the 55 freeway this holiday, this entire initiative is a resounding success.”

A Data-Driven Response to Local High-Risk Zones

The decision to focus resources heavily on specific coastal and urban corridors comes in response to local traffic safety data. According to state-level statistics monitored by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), law enforcement routinely executes between 1,200 and 1,400 DUI arrests statewide during the July 4th enforcement window alone. Furthermore, localized data consistently highlights areas like Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Newport Beach as high-density zones for alcohol-related traffic incidents.

By restricting rides exclusively to peak nighttime hours within Orange County borders, the firm aims to put safety resources precisely where the risk is concentrated.

“As personal injury lawyers, our job is to protect victims of vehicular negligence and keep our roads safe,” said attorney Damoun Yazdi. “The Fourth of July is one of the deadliest holidays on California roads, which is why we are funding real rides to prevent DUIs. “

The program also reflects a deliberate choice of partner: “We refuse to run this program through Uber. While we are investing directly in our neighbors’ safety, Uber is spending over $75 million on a ballot initiative designed to strip away the rights of the very people they injure on those same roads.”

Program Mechanics & How to Claim a Ride

The program is built to navigate the practical realities of holiday surge pricing, ensuring that the allocated funding serves the maximum number of community members possible.

The Reward: A rideshare credit valued up to $30 per ride for a safe trip home.

A rideshare credit valued up to for a safe trip home. Eligibility: Pickups must originate within Orange County zip codes.

Pickups must originate within Orange County zip codes. The Window: Valid only from 6:00 PM on July 3rd to 3:00 AM on July 5th.

Valid only from 6:00 PM on July 3rd to 3:00 AM on July 5th. How to Access: On the night of July 3rd or 4th, community members can visit https://www.lyft.com/lp/250YEARS. The code can also be entered directly into the rider’s Lyft app. “250YEARS”

Quantities of codes are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Celebrants are strongly encouraged to download the Lyft app and secure their safe ride option before heading out to enjoy the fireworks.

For more details on the program rules, boundaries, and code activation, please visit https://accidentnetwork.com/oc-july-4th-safe-ride-program/.

The firm emphasizes that this is a strict community sponsorship program. In compliance with California state legal standards, rider contact information collected during the code distribution will remain entirely confidential and will never be utilized for legal solicitation or marketing purposes.

What Happens if you get a DUI in Orange County on the 4th of July

A 4th of July DUI arrest in Orange County, California, triggers an aggressive, dual-track process involving immediate criminal misdemeanor or felony charges alongside a strict DMV administrative timeline, culminating in long-term insurance penalties that can cost a driver upwards of $10,000. Law enforcement agencies across Orange County—including the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and local municipal police departments—traditionally execute maximum-enforcement DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols during the Independence Day holiday weekend.

The 10-Day DMV Countdown

The moment a driver is arrested, the police officer confiscates their California driver’s license and issues a pink temporary license. The driver then has exactly 10 days from the date of the July 4th arrest to request an Administrative Per Se (APS) hearing with the California DMV. Failure to request this hearing within this strict 10-day window results in an automatic suspension of driving privileges, regardless of how the criminal court case plays out.

Legal Charges and Holiday Escalations

Most first-time DUI offenses without injuries are charged as misdemeanors under California Vehicle Code 23152, but holiday factors can quickly escalate the case. For a standard first offense, a driver faces base fines of $390 to $1,000, but state “penalty assessments” puff the actual court out-of-pocket costs to between $1,800 and $3,600. The driver will also face up to 6 months in county jail, though this is often waived for 3 to 5 years of informal summary probation. Additionally, a mandatory 3-month state-licensed alcohol education class (AB 541) is required, and California law mandates installing an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for 6 months to maintain unrestricted driving.

However, if the 4th of July celebration involved aggravating factors, the penalties intensify dramatically. For instance, driving home from a family cookout with minors under 14 in the vehicle adds a mandatory child endangerment enhancement charge. Registering a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.15% or higher triggers enhanced judicial penalties, and refusing a chemical breath or blood test triggers an automatic 1-year license revocation with no option for a restricted license. Furthermore, if the DUI results in property damage or injuries, the offense can instantly upgrade to a felony carrying mandatory prison time.

Insurance Implications and Long-Term Costs

The financial aftermath of a holiday DUI hits hardest through auto insurance restructuring because California law dictates that a DUI conviction strips a driver of their California Good Driver discount for 10 consecutive years. On average, insurance premiums in California surge by 32% to 148% following a conviction, which means a standard annual premium can balloon from $1,500 up to $4,500 or more depending on the carrier.

To get a restricted license or reinstate a suspended one, the DMV requires an SR-22 Certificate of Financial Responsibility, which is a form filed by the insurance company proving the driver carries the state’s minimum liability coverage. This form marks the driver as high-risk, and while an insurer cannot legally cancel a policy mid-term because of a DUI, they are fully permitted to refuse policy renewal once the term expires, often pushing drivers out of standard markets into high-risk specialty insurance. When tallying court fines, DUI school, IID maintenance, towing fees, defense attorney retainers, and a decade of increased insurance rates, a first-time 4th of July DUI in Orange County ultimately costs the driver between $15,000 and $25,000.

About The Accident Network Law Group

The Accident Network Law Group is a premier personal injury firm headquartered in California, serving clients across Orange County and the surrounding regions. Dedicated to protecting victims of vehicular negligence, the firm combines relentless legal advocacy with a steadfast commitment to civic responsibility and traffic safety initiatives.

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