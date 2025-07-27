Unlicensed teen driver cited after crashing into tree and two homes in O.C.

On Friday, July 25, 2025, at 10:37 PM, police officers responded to reports of a traffic collision at 19101 Newland St., according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The arriving officers discovered a single vehicle had collided with a tree and two residential homes.

The driver, a 17-year-old male, and the 18-year-old male passenger only had complaints of pain; however, due to the nature of the collision, both were transported to UCI Medical Center by the Huntington Beach Fire Department.

There were no injuries to the impacted residents; however, due to the damage, Huntington Beach fire personnel secured the structures. City building inspectors also responded and limited occupancy to one of the structures until power is restored.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it appears that the vehicle was traveling south on Newland Street at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control. Impairment is not suspected. The juvenile driver was cited for driving without a license, in violation of California Vehicle Code Section 12500(a), reckless driving, in violation of California Vehicle Code Section 23103(a), and released to a guardian.

Anyone with information regarding the accident can contact the Huntington Beach Police Department Traffic Investigators at (714) 536-5663.

Here’s a summary of the penalties the 17-year-old driver may face:

Charges:

Driving Without a License – California Vehicle Code § 12500(a): This can be charged as either an infraction or a misdemeanor.

Infraction : Fine up to $250.

: Fine up to $250. Misdemeanor : Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.

: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000. Vehicle may be impounded.

Since the driver is a juvenile, the case will likely be handled in juvenile court, which focuses more on rehabilitation. Reckless Driving – California Vehicle Code § 23103(a): Misdemeanor offense.

Penalties include 5 to 90 days in jail and/or a fine between $145 and $1,000.

May result in 2 points on a driving record (though this may differ for unlicensed juveniles).

Can lead to increased insurance costs and delays in obtaining a license.

Juvenile Court Considerations:

The driver may face probation, community service, mandatory driving courses, or delayed licensing.

The court may also order restitution for property damage.

Jail time is less likely; the focus is usually on corrective measures.

Here’s a summary of what might happen to the teenager’s parents’ auto insurance due to the accident:

1. Insurance Coverage Issues

If the teen was not listed on the policy or was excluded, the insurance company may deny coverage.

If the teen had permission and was covered, the insurer will likely pay for damages, but consequences will follow.

2. Premium Increases

The parents’ insurance premiums will likely go up significantly due to the accident and the circumstances (unlicensed driver, property damage).

3. Policy Cancellation or Non-Renewal

The insurance company may choose to cancel the policy or refuse to renew it because of the high-risk nature of the incident.

4. Personal Liability

If damages exceed the policy limits, the parents could be personally responsible for the remaining costs.

This could include repairs to the homes, medical bills, and legal fees.

5. Long-Term Impact

The family may need to obtain high-risk insurance (SR-22), which is more expensive.

Future policies may come with higher deductibles or exclusions.

