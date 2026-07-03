Two more Santa Ana men arrested, vehicles impounded after World Cup street takeover

Two Santa Ana men are facing criminal charges and long-term financial consequences after being arrested for performing dangerous vehicle burnouts following a recent World Cup soccer game.

The Santa Ana Police Department tracked down and arrested 26-year-old Yobany Lucero and 20-year-old Bryan Ladino, both local residents, after a street takeover disrupted the intersection of Bristol Street and West McFadden Avenue. Despite the drivers intentionally covering their license plates to avoid detection, investigators with the department’s Traffic Unit successfully identified the suspects, arrested them on suspicion of reckless driving, and impounded both vehicles.

Details of the Incident and Crackdown

The incident occurred late Tuesday night following Team Mexico’s World Cup victory over Ecuador, an event that drew hundreds of revelers into the streets of Santa Ana. While many fans celebrated peacefully, localized crowds became increasingly rowdy, launching illegal fireworks, scaling transit shelters, and taking over key intersections to burn rubber.

The arrests are part of a targeted, zero-tolerance enforcement campaign by Orange County law enforcement specifically aimed at World Cup-related street chaos. Police spokespeople noted that investigators are actively monitoring social media and using viral TikTok clips, drone surveillance, and traffic cameras to identify offenders after the fact. Law enforcement officials emphasized that covering up license plates does not grant anonymity and that using public roads as personal racetracks will result in immediate vehicle seizures and jail time.

Criminal Charges and Severe Insurance Impact

The suspects face serious legal and secondary financial penalties that will affect them for years:

Criminal Charges : Both drivers face charges of misdemeanor or potential felony reckless driving, which can carry jail sentences, heavy court fines, and immediate driver’s license suspensions. Depending on the extent of the roadway damage, street takeover participants in the city have also been charged with felony vandalism, which carries steep restitution requirements.

: Both drivers face charges of misdemeanor or potential felony reckless driving, which can carry jail sentences, heavy court fines, and immediate driver’s license suspensions. Depending on the extent of the roadway damage, street takeover participants in the city have also been charged with felony vandalism, which carries steep restitution requirements. Vehicle Impoundment Costs : Impounded vehicles involved in reckless driving takeovers are typically subjected to mandatory 30-day holds. Towing fees, daily storage fees, and administrative penalties frequently total thousands of dollars before an owner can reclaim their vehicle.

: Impounded vehicles involved in reckless driving takeovers are typically subjected to mandatory 30-day holds. Towing fees, daily storage fees, and administrative penalties frequently total thousands of dollars before an owner can reclaim their vehicle. Auto Insurance Ruin: A reckless driving conviction is considered one of the most severe infractions on a driving record. In California, it adds multiple points to a driver’s license and stays on a record for up to ten years. Insurance providers routinely double or triple premium rates following a reckless driving conviction. Many major insurance carriers will completely drop the policyholder, forcing the drivers into high-risk, secondary insurance pools where monthly rates are notoriously exorbitant.

The Public Danger and Data on Street Takeovers

Illegal street takeovers, sideshows, and stunt driving pose extreme dangers to the public, transforming everyday transit corridors into highly volatile environments.

Loss of Vehicle Control : Burnouts and donuts rely on intentionally breaking tire traction. Drivers operating heavy vehicles at high RPMs in close proximity to crowds frequently lose control, leading to severe pedestrian strikes, vehicular assaults, and fatal crashes.

: Burnouts and donuts rely on intentionally breaking tire traction. Drivers operating heavy vehicles at high RPMs in close proximity to crowds frequently lose control, leading to severe pedestrian strikes, vehicular assaults, and fatal crashes. Delayed Emergency Response : Takeovers deliberately block entire intersections with gridlocked traffic and hostile crowds. This completely cuts off emergency access routes, delaying ambulances and fire trucks trying to respond to life-or-death situations.

: Takeovers deliberately block entire intersections with gridlocked traffic and hostile crowds. This completely cuts off emergency access routes, delaying ambulances and fire trucks trying to respond to life-or-death situations. Property Damage and Economic Drain : The friction from spinning tires shreds asphalt, destroys cat’s eyes, and obliterates lane markings. Previous recent takeovers in Santa Ana have caused upward of $15,000 in immediate property damage to a single intersection, costs that ultimately fall on local taxpayers.

: The friction from spinning tires shreds asphalt, destroys cat’s eyes, and obliterates lane markings. Previous recent takeovers in Santa Ana have caused upward of $15,000 in immediate property damage to a single intersection, costs that ultimately fall on local taxpayers. Escalating Violence: Data from law enforcement agencies nationwide shows that sideshows frequently serve as catalysts for secondary violent crimes. The chaotic, unmonitored environment regularly escalates into physical fights, illegal weapons discharge, and crowd violence, straining city police resources and endangering nearby residents.

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