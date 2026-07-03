The Santa Ana Police targeting speeders this July

The Santa Ana Police Department has launched an intense, high-visibility speeding enforcement campaign throughout July 2026 to clamp down on dangerous driving and encourage motorists to “slow the fast down.”

Additional officers are actively patrolling local streets to target drivers exceeding the limit or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding remains a leading factor in deadly crashes and ranks as the top safety concern among surveyed motorists in the 2025 California Traffic Safety Survey.

Police emphasize that even small increases in speed slash reaction times and exponentially multiply crash impact forces, making deceleration a critical tool for saving lives.

Tragic Statistics and Road Realities

Data from traffic safety organizations reveals a devastating national and state trend regarding excessive speeds on public roadways:

Survey Concerns: Driving too fast ranks as the number one safety concern reported by motorists statewide.

Driving too fast ranks as the number one safety concern reported by motorists statewide. National Fatalities: Speeding-related crashes claimed 11,288 lives across the United States in 2024.

Speeding-related crashes claimed 11,288 lives across the United States in 2024. National Share: Speeding accounts for approximately 29% of all traffic fatalities nationwide.

Speeding accounts for approximately 29% of all traffic fatalities nationwide. California Fatalities: Speeding-related collisions specifically killed 1,139 people across California in 2024.

Proactive Safety Steps for Drivers

Motorists can actively protect their community and avoid heavy enforcement penalties by adopting safer driving habits:

Buffer Time: Plan ahead and allow extra travel time to remove the urge to rush.

Plan ahead and allow extra travel time to remove the urge to rush. Zone Awareness: Strictly follow posted speed limits, especially in highly vulnerable school and work zones.

Strictly follow posted speed limits, especially in highly vulnerable school and work zones. Environmental Adjustments: Match vehicle speed to immediate hazards like changing weather, heavy traffic, and poor road conditions.

Match vehicle speed to immediate hazards like changing weather, heavy traffic, and poor road conditions. Calm Behavior: Avoid aggressive driving behaviors like tailgating, road rage, or weaving through traffic lanes.

Potential Legal Charges and Traffic Violations

Drivers caught violating speed laws in California face serious legal consequences under the Vehicle Code:

Unsafe Speed for Conditions: Violating the Basic Speed Law (VC 22350) by driving faster than is safe for current road conditions.

Violating the Basic Speed Law (VC 22350) by driving faster than is safe for current road conditions. Exceeding Maximum Speed Limits: Violating VC 22349 by driving over 65 mph on undivided highways or over 70 mph on freeways.

Violating VC 22349 by driving over 65 mph on undivided highways or over 70 mph on freeways. Exceeding Speed in Specific Zones: Violating VC 22352 by speeding through 25 mph residential districts, school zones, or business corridors.

Violating VC 22352 by speeding through 25 mph residential districts, school zones, or business corridors. Reckless Driving: Facing criminal misdemeanor charges under VC 23103 for driving with an intentional disregard for public safety.

Facing criminal misdemeanor charges under VC 23103 for driving with an intentional disregard for public safety. Speed Contests: Facing arrest and vehicle impoundment under VC 23109 for street racing or exhibition of speed.

Costly Civic Fines and Hidden Court Fees

A speeding ticket in Santa Ana carries hefty financial penalties that extend far beyond the base fine listed on the citation:

Base Fines: Ranging from $35 for exceeding the limit by 1 to 15 mph, up to $100 or more for exceeding it by over 25 mph.

Ranging from $35 for exceeding the limit by 1 to 15 mph, up to $100 or more for exceeding it by over 25 mph. Penalty Assessments: Multiplying base fines up to four times to fund state court construction, DNA funds, and emergency medical systems.

Multiplying base fines up to four times to fund state court construction, DNA funds, and emergency medical systems. Special Zone Multipliers: Doubling base fines automatically if the violation occurs in a designated school or highway work zone.

Doubling base fines automatically if the violation occurs in a designated school or highway work zone. Total Court Costs: Driving typical minor speeding tickets to true out-of-pocket costs of $238 to $490 or more at final checkout.

Driving typical minor speeding tickets to true out-of-pocket costs of $238 to $490 or more at final checkout. Criminal Misdemeanor Fines: Reaching up to $1,000 in base fines for reckless driving convictions, excluding administrative fees.

Long-Term Impact on Auto Insurance Premiums

The ultimate financial toll of a speeding ticket impacts monthly auto insurance bills for several years following a citation:

DMV Points: Accumulating one point on a standard California driving record for basic speeding, or two points for reckless driving.

Accumulating one point on a standard California driving record for basic speeding, or two points for reckless driving. Premium Increases: Raising average annual auto insurance premiums by 20% to 30% for a single speeding conviction.

Raising average annual auto insurance premiums by 20% to 30% for a single speeding conviction. Good Driver Discounts: Disqualifying motorists from California’s mandatory 20% Good Driver discount for up to three years.

Disqualifying motorists from California’s mandatory 20% Good Driver discount for up to three years. Policy Non-Renewal: Facing potential cancellation or non-renewal of auto policies for drivers convicted of high-speed reckless offenses.

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