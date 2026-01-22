Fri. Jan 23rd, 2026
Three suspects from L.A. County arrested for stealing LEGO sets from O.C. Target stores

ByArt Pedroza

Three suspects hit a brick wall after being arrested for allegedly stealing LEGOs across Target stores in Orange County, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The trio is connected to at least five cases in Irvine, proving this wasn’t just child’s play, but more of a block-buster crime spree.

Police investigators believe the suspects were building their operation piece by piece, snapping up LEGO sets and making a clean getaway. 

Unfortunately for the suspects, the law clicked into place, and their master plan came tumbling down faster than a poorly built Lego fort.

The “good cops” arrested Itzel Janett Garcia Quezada, 38, of Santa Fe Springs, Oscar Rodriguez 23, of Los Angeles, and Itzel Alejandra Crespin Garcia, 18, of Los Angeles.

Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Suspects in similar organized retail theft cases in California typically face the following penalties under 2026 law: 

  • Organized Retail Theft (Penal Code § 490.4): This charge applies when suspects act in concert to steal with the intent to sell or exchange items. Under legislation effective in 2025 and 2026, it is a felony to possess over $950 worth of items stolen from multiple locations with intent to resell. Conviction can result in up to three years in state prison.
  • Grand Theft (Penal Code § 487): Because the suspects are linked to at least five cases and the value of modern LEGO sets often exceeds the $950 felony threshold, they may be charged with grand theft. In California, multiple thefts can be aggregated into a single grand theft charge if they are part of a common plan. This is a “wobbler,” punishable by up to one year in county jail (misdemeanor) or 16 months to three years in prison (felony).
  • Commercial Burglary (Penal Code § 459): Entering a business with the intent to steal is classified as second-degree burglary. Felony commercial burglary carries a sentence of 16 months, two years, or three years in state prison.
  • Conspiracy (Penal Code § 182): Acting together as a “trio” to plan and execute crimes allows for conspiracy charges. Felony conspiracy can lead to two or three years in state prison and fines up to $10,000.
  • Proposition 36 Enhancements: Under Proposition 36, which went into effect in late 2024, repeat offenders with two or more prior theft convictions can now be charged with felony petty theft, even if the value is under $950. 

