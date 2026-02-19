Three suspects arrested after stealing alcohol from a grocery store in south O.C.

On Tuesday night, Orange County Sheriff deputies in San Clemente received a call of stolen alcohol from the Pavilions in Talega.

The deputies discovered that this same crew had committed the same crime in Lake Forest the previous week.

As the deputies searched the area, they located the vehicle on the 5 Fwy.

With the assistance of the CHP, the vehicle was stopped and all occupants were taken into custody.

The deputies recovered numerous bottles of alcohol along with narcotics and narcotics paraphernalia.

All three subjects were arrested for numerous criminal charges.

San Clemente Police Services would like to the recognize the teamwork and investigative skills of their deputies and thank the CHP for their assistance.

Inventory Breakdown of the Stolen Alcohol

The recovery includes a mix of top-shelf vodka, premium Canadian whisky, and bourbon:

Vodka: Grey Goose: Multiple large 1.75L “handle” bottles (valued ~$44–$50 each) and standard 750ml bottles (~$32). Tito’s Handmade Vodka: Several 1.75L bottles (~$31–$44 each).

Whisky & Bourbon: Crown Royal Fine De Luxe: Multiple 1.75L bottles (~$50 each) and several 750ml bottles (~$25–$30). Maker’s Mark 46: Multiple bottles of this premium French Oak staved bourbon (~$35–$45 each). Fireball Cinnamon Whisky: Several bottles of varying sizes.

Other Spirits: Various bottles of tequila (e.g., Teremana), gin, and other miscellaneous liqueurs are visible in the background.

Energy Drinks: At least 8–10 four-packs of Red Bull, which are frequently stolen alongside high-end alcohol for resale or mixed drinks.

Estimated Value of the Stolen Alcohol

Based on retail prices for these specific premium brands, the estimated value of the merchandise shown is:

Spirits: Approximately $1,500 – $2,200 . The “handles” (1.75L) of Grey Goose, Crown Royal, and Tito’s alone account for a significant portion of this total.

Red Bull: Approximately $100 – $150 .

Total Estimated Recovery: $1,600 – $2,350.

In similar recent cases in the area, San Clemente deputies have recovered over $10,000 in merchandise from organized retail theft crews. Another incident involved the theft of hundreds of high-end bottles from a pharmacy where thieves used large trash cans to quickly clear shelves.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

The suspects arrested in San Clemente face a range of penalties based on California’s strict laws regarding organized retail theft, narcotics possession, and conspiracy. Because they are accused of repeating the same crime in multiple cities (Lake Forest and San Clemente), they likely face felony-level charges.

Potential Criminal Charges and Penalties

The specific penalties depend on the total value of the stolen alcohol and the quantity of narcotics found.

Organized Retail Theft (PC 496.6): Under California laws effective January 1, 2025, prosecutors can aggregate the value of stolen goods across multiple incidents and jurisdictions to meet the $950 felony threshold . Felony Penalty: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison. Misdemeanor Penalty: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.

Under California laws effective January 1, 2025, prosecutors can aggregate the value of stolen goods across multiple incidents and jurisdictions to meet the . Grand Theft (PC 487): If the total value of the stolen alcohol exceeds $950, it is charged as grand theft. Penalty: As a felony “wobbler,” it carries up to 3 years in state prison.

If the total value of the stolen alcohol exceeds $950, it is charged as grand theft. Narcotics Possession & Paraphernalia: Possession of a Controlled Substance: Typically a misdemeanor carrying up to 1 year in county jail and fines. Narcotics Paraphernalia: A misdemeanor punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Conspiracy (PC 182): Since multiple subjects acted together to commit these crimes, they can be charged with conspiracy, which often carries the same weight as the underlying felony.

Factors Increasing Penalties

Repeat Offenses: Their prior alleged crime in Lake Forest just one week earlier makes them “prolific” offenders, which often leads to stiffer sentencing recommendations from the Orange County District Attorney.

Their prior alleged crime in Lake Forest just one week earlier makes them “prolific” offenders, which often leads to stiffer sentencing recommendations from the Orange County District Attorney. Aggregated Value: Because they hit multiple stores, the combined value of the thefts will likely ensure they face felony rather than petty theft charges.

