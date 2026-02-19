Thu. Feb 19th, 2026
Crime OC Probation OC Sheriff Orange County

O.C. probationer arrested for stealing cash and a check from a nail salon in south O.C.

ByArt Pedroza

Feb 19, 2026

Last week, Orange County Sheriff deputies in Dana Point responded to Organic Nail Lounge regarding a burglary and forgery that occurred earlier this month, during which the suspect stole cash and a customer check.

Deputies utilized technology to identify and locate the suspect’s vehicle in the Capistrano Beach area the same day the report was taken.

When they arrived, the suspect was still on scene and was found to be on probation.

The suspect was detained and he was taken into custody.

The suspect’s beach day came with an unexpected change of plans.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the details of the incident at Organic Nail Lounge in Dana Point and California sentencing laws, the suspect faces potential penalties for burglary, forgery, and a probation violation. Under California law, both second-degree (commercial) burglary and forgery are “wobbler” offenses, meaning they can be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor depending on the case facts and the suspect’s criminal history. 

Potential Penalties for Burglary and Forgery

The suspect was arrested for burglary and forgery involving cash and a customer check. In California, these charges carry the following potential sentences: 

  • Second-Degree (Commercial) Burglary:
    • As a Felony: 16 months, two years, or three years in state prison or county jail, and a fine of up to $10,000.
    • As a Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Forgery (Penal Code 470):
    • As a Felony: Up to three years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, and potential victim restitution.
    • As a Misdemeanor: Up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000

Impact of Probation and Prior History

Because the suspect was already on probation at the time of the arrest, they face additional legal consequences: 

  • Probation Violation: A court has the legal authority to sentence an individual who violates probation to up to three years in county jail.
  • Restitution: Forgery convictions resulting in financial gain typically require the suspect to pay back the amount defrauded to the victim. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Alcohol CHP Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

Three suspects arrested after stealing alcohol from a grocery store in south O.C.

Feb 19, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime OCDA Orange County

O.C. man charged with fatally stabbing his estranged wife in a jealous rage

Feb 19, 2026 Art Pedroza
Business Costa Mesa Entertainment Food Orange County Restaurants

Raising Cane’s grand opening in Costa Mesa set for Feb. 24

Feb 18, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Crime OC Probation OC Sheriff Orange County

O.C. probationer arrested for stealing cash and a check from a nail salon in south O.C.

Feb 19, 2026 Art Pedroza
Alcohol CHP Crime OC Sheriff Orange County

Three suspects arrested after stealing alcohol from a grocery store in south O.C.

Feb 19, 2026 Art Pedroza
Brenda Lebsack Donald Trump Education Federal Government Health and Medical LGBTQ Santa Ana SAUSD

Trump administration action leads to shutdown of gender-affirming care at CHOC

Feb 19, 2026 Art Pedroza
Santa Ana

The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and CDL Checkpoint on Feb. 20

Feb 19, 2026 Art Pedroza