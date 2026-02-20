CalOptima Health audit of former Chair Andrew Do’s tenure finds no fraud

ORANGE, Calif. (February 18, 2026) — Today, the CalOptima Health Board of Directors released the findings of an independent investigation it authorized into certain expenditures made during the period when former Supervisor Andrew Do served on the Board of Directors, which found no evidence of fraud. Board counsel retained Ankura Consulting Group, LLC, an independent consulting firm, to ensure there was no wrongdoing in the use of CalOptima Health funds and to demonstrate its commitment to transparency, accountability, and turning the page on a challenging chapter in County and CalOptima Health governance.

The analysis conducted by Ankura evaluated expenditures from January 2011 to December 2024, which includes the period during which Andrew Do served as a member and as the Chair of the CalOptima Health Board of Directors. Investigators assessed whether the documents complied with CalOptima Health policies and procedures related to conflicts of interest, vendor contracting and participation in community events sponsored by external entities. Investigators also reviewed email communications between Do and CalOptima Health staff related to the expenditures and potential relationships with vendors.

The inquiry found that Do participated in discussions and votes with the CalOptima Health Board regarding organizations with which he may have had relationships, without properly disclosing his potential conflicts of interest. CalOptima Health has strengthened processes for identifying and managing conflicts of interest for CalOptima Health Board members and staff. The opportunities to improve process compliance identified in the Ankura report echo the comprehensive review by the California State Auditor (CSA) released in 2023. The CSA report recommended seven actions, which CalOptima Health immediately and successfully implemented to strengthen operations in support of our mission to serve members.

CalOptima Health Board Chair and Orange County Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento stated: “The Board approved the release of this summary in the interest of our members and the public we serve. Its scope expands beyond the previously issued investigative report regarding the Tustin property to provide a broader review of matters during Andrew Do’s time on the Board, reflecting our commitment to strong oversight, accountability and transparency. We remain focused on maintaining public trust and upholding the integrity of CalOptima Health’s governance.”

About CalOptima Health

A county organized health system, CalOptima Health provides quality health care coverage for low-income children, adults, seniors and people with disabilities in Orange County, California. CalOptima Health’s mission is to serve member health with excellence and dignity, respecting the value and needs of each person. CalOptima Health serves nearly 866,000 members with a network of more than 9,300 primary care doctors and specialists and 42 acute and rehab hospitals. Visit www.caloptima.org.

