The SAPD is searching for a bank robbery suspect who fled on a bike

Robbery Detectives are attempting to identify and locate this suspect involved in an attempted robbery at a local bank in Santa Ana (address and the name of the business is being withheld for investigative reasons), according to the SAPD.

On 4/30/25, at approximately 3:45 p.m., the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, and placed a handwritten note against the glass, claiming to have a firearm. After approximately 30 seconds, the suspect exited the bank and fled southbound on a black mountain bicycle.

Suspect description: male, white, approximately 30-35 years-old, 5’09”-5’10” tall, heavy build and wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, a blue medical face mask, red gloves, and sunglasses.

If you recognize this suspect or have any information regarding this incident, please contact Detective A. Gomez at (714) 245-8351 or AGomez5@santa-ana.org.

Attempted bank robbery in California is a serious felony offense under Penal Code 213(b). Since the man claimed to be armed, even though no money was taken, this would likely be factored into the charges and potential penalties.

Here’s a breakdown of what he could face:

Charges:

Attempted Robbery: Under California Penal Code sections 664 and 211, the man would likely be charged with attempted robbery. Because he claimed to be armed, it could potentially be charged as first-degree attempted robbery, although attempted robbery is often treated as second-degree.

Under California Penal Code sections 664 and 211, the man would likely be charged with attempted robbery. Because he claimed to be armed, it could potentially be charged as first-degree attempted robbery, although attempted robbery is often treated as second-degree. Claiming to be Armed: Even if he didn’t have a real weapon, claiming to be armed during the commission of a felony can lead to additional charges and harsher penalties.

Penalties:

The penalties for attempted robbery in California depend on whether it’s considered first or second degree:

Attempted First-Degree Robbery: This carries a potential sentence of 3, 4, or 6 years in state prison.

This carries a potential sentence of 3, 4, or 6 years in state prison. Attempted Second-Degree Robbery: This is punishable by 16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison.

Additional Factors:

“Strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law: Robbery is considered a violent felony and a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. A conviction for attempted robbery would also count as a strike. This could significantly increase penalties for any future felony convictions.

Robbery is considered a violent felony and a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. A conviction for attempted robbery would also count as a strike. This could significantly increase penalties for any future felony convictions. Firearm Enhancement: If it’s proven he possessed a real firearm, even if not used, sentencing enhancements under Penal Code 12022.5 PC could add years to his prison sentence. Claiming to be armed, even without a real weapon, might still be considered a serious aggravating factor by the court.

If it’s proven he possessed a real firearm, even if not used, sentencing enhancements under Penal Code 12022.5 PC could add years to his prison sentence. Claiming to be armed, even without a real weapon, might still be considered a serious aggravating factor by the court. Fleeing the Scene: Fleeing on a bike could lead to additional misdemeanor charges for evading police.

Fleeing on a bike could lead to additional misdemeanor charges for evading police. Prior Record: Any prior criminal history would likely lead to a harsher sentence.

In summary, a man who claimed to be armed while attempting to rob a bank in Santa Ana, CA, and then fled on a bike, could face a felony conviction for attempted robbery, with potential prison time ranging from 16 months to 6 years or more, especially if it’s considered first-degree or if firearm enhancements apply. This conviction would also be a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law, impacting any future felony charges. Additional charges related to claiming to be armed and evading police are also possible.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.