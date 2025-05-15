Irvine Police seek suspect in fitting room peeping incident

The Irvine Police Department needs your help identifying a man suspected of possibly trying to record or photograph a female inside a fitting room at the Spectrum American Eagle store.

The man’s image was captured on a surveillance video camera and released by the Irvine Police. The man appears to be tall with long wavy black hair and a black mustache with a soul patch. He was wearing tight khaki pants and a green top with a black jacket and tennis shoes.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Robinson at MRobinson@cityofirvine.org.

The act of trying to record or photograph a female inside a fitting room in a store in Irvine, CA, and leaving the scene could lead to charges under California Penal Code Section 647(j), which addresses invasion of privacy. This section has several subsections that could apply:

Potential Charges:

Penal Code 647(j)(1) PC: This covers using any instrument (including a phone or camera) to view the interior of a room where someone has a reasonable expectation of privacy (like a fitting room) with the intent to invade their privacy.

This covers using any instrument (including a phone or camera) to view the interior of a room where someone has a reasonable expectation of privacy (like a fitting room) with the intent to invade their privacy. Penal Code 647(j)(3) PC: This specifically addresses using a concealed camera to secretly photograph or record someone who may be in a state of full or partial undress in a private room (like a fitting room) for the purpose of viewing their body or undergarments.

This specifically addresses using a concealed camera to secretly photograph or record someone who may be in a state of full or partial undress in a private room (like a fitting room) for the purpose of viewing their body or undergarments. Penal Code 647(j)(2) PC: This involves using a concealed device to secretly record or photograph someone under or through their clothing for the purpose of viewing their body or undergarments, especially for sexual arousal.

Penalties:

A conviction under California Penal Code Section 647(j) is generally a misdemeanor. The penalties for a first offense typically include:

Up to six months in county jail.

A fine of up to $1,000.

However, the penalties can increase in certain situations:

Subsequent offenses: If there are prior convictions for the same or similar offenses, the penalties can increase to up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

If there are prior convictions for the same or similar offenses, the penalties can increase to Victim is a minor: If the victim was under the age of 18 at the time of the offense, the penalties can also increase to up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Leaving the Scene:

Leaving the scene after committing such an act could be considered an attempt to evade responsibility and might be viewed negatively by law enforcement and the court. It could potentially influence the charging decisions or sentencing.

In summary, a person who tries to record or photograph a female in a fitting room in Irvine, CA, and leaves the scene could face misdemeanor charges under California’s invasion of privacy laws, specifically Penal Code 647(j). The penalties for a first offense could be up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. These penalties could be higher for subsequent offenses or if the victim was a minor. Leaving the scene might be considered an aggravating factor.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.