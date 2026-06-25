The Santa Ana Police are conducting a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on Friday night, June 26

The Santa Ana Police Department will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, June 26, 2026, from 6:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. The enforcement operation will take place at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

According to the Santa Ana Police Department, checkpoint locations are selected based on historical data regarding impaired driving collisions and local arrest frequencies. The primary mission of this operation is to improve public safety by removing potentially dangerous drivers from local roadways. Authorities emphasize that impairment is not limited to alcohol; prescription medications, over-the-counter drugs, and legal medicinal or recreational marijuana can all result in a DUI arrest if they interfere with your ability to operate a vehicle safely. Funding for this checkpoint is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Frequent Santa Ana Checkpoint Locations

While the exact site for the Friday operation remains undisclosed, historical law enforcement data published by local outlets like New Santa Ana shows that the department frequently establishes checkpoints along these high-density traffic corridors:

Bristol Street: High-volume enforcement zones often block lanes between 17th Street and Callen’s Common.

High-volume enforcement zones often block lanes between 17th Street and Callen’s Common. Harbor Boulevard: Frequent checkpoints are set up between Westminster Avenue and Edinger Avenue, as well as near Hazzard Avenue.

Frequent checkpoints are set up between Westminster Avenue and Edinger Avenue, as well as near Hazzard Avenue. Main Street: Regular enforcement patrols and checkpoints span from 17th Street south to Dyer Road.

Regular enforcement patrols and checkpoints span from 17th Street south to Dyer Road. Grand Avenue: The 600 block of North Grand Avenue is heavily utilized due to a history of pedestrian and vehicle collisions.

The 600 block of North Grand Avenue is heavily utilized due to a history of pedestrian and vehicle collisions. Downtown Santa Ana (DTSA) : The areas surrounding 4th Street and Lacy Street see recurrent deployment due to the dense concentration of bars and nightlife venues.

The areas surrounding 4th Street and Lacy Street see recurrent deployment due to the dense concentration of bars and nightlife venues. Raitt Street: Officers regularly monitor intersections near West Alton Avenue within the South Patrol District.

Orange County DUI Arrest Data

Impaired driving remains a top priority for local law enforcement across Orange County. Data from the California DMV Research Dashboards indicates that while overall traffic fatalities fluctuate, drug and alcohol-involved crash injuries remain a persistent hazard. According to local legal and safety reports, roughly one-third of all severe traffic collisions in the region involve an impaired motorist. Furthermore, coastal and urban hubs within the county—such as nearby Laguna Beach—frequently rank among the highest per-capita DUI arrest locations in the state, prompting strict, zero-tolerance enforcement from local municipal police forces.

The Steep Cost of a DUI: Fines, Charges, and CDL Penalties

Getting busted for driving under the influence carries severe legal and financial penalties in California. First-time offenders face an average of $13,500 in total fines, penalties, court fees, and restitution costs. A standard first offense is typically charged as a misdemeanor, resulting in an immediate driver’s license suspension, mandatory DUI education classes, and the potential installation of an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) under expanded state vehicle laws.

For Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) holders, the stakes are significantly higher. A commercial operator can be charged with a DUI with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of just 0.04%—half the legal limit for standard drivers. A single DUI conviction results in a mandatory one-year suspension of their commercial operating privileges, effectively ending their professional driving career. A second offense leads to a lifetime CDL ban.

Long-Term Insurance Repercussions

The financial damage of a DUI extends far beyond court-ordered fines. Following an arrest, your auto insurance premiums will skyrocket.

SR-22 Requirement: Drivers must have their insurance company file an SR-22 form with the DMV to prove they carry the necessary liability coverage to reinstate a suspended license.

Drivers must have their insurance company file an SR-22 form with the DMV to prove they carry the necessary liability coverage to reinstate a suspended license. Loss of Good Driver Discounts: A DUI conviction instantly strips away any “Good Driver” discounts for a minimum of ten years under California law.

A DUI conviction instantly strips away any “Good Driver” discounts for a minimum of ten years under California law. Premium Hikes: High-risk policy rates typically double or triple, costing the driver thousands of extra dollars annually for several years.

High-risk policy rates typically double or triple, costing the driver thousands of extra dollars annually for several years. Policy Cancellation: Many standard insurance carriers will outright cancel or refuse to renew policies for drivers with a DUI conviction, forcing individuals into highly expensive secondary insurance markets.

How Residents Can Stay Out of Trouble

Avoiding a life-altering arrest is completely preventable by planning ahead before consuming any impairing substances.

Use Rideshare Services: Lean on on-demand transportation companies like Uber or Lyft to handle your travel completely stress-free.

Lean on on-demand transportation companies like Uber or Lyft to handle your travel completely stress-free. Utilize Public Transit: Take advantage of local Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) bus routes or Metrolink trains running through the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center.

Take advantage of local Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) bus routes or Metrolink trains running through the Santa Ana Regional Transportation Center. Designate a Driver: Ensure one person in your group remains completely sober to transport everyone safely.

Ensure one person in your group remains completely sober to transport everyone safely. Read Medication Labels: Always check warning labels on prescription or over-the-counter medications to verify if they cause drowsiness or restrict operating machinery.

Always check warning labels on prescription or over-the-counter medications to verify if they cause drowsiness or restrict operating machinery. Stay Overnight: If you are drinking or using legal cannabis at a friend’s house or hotel, plan to stay put rather than risking a drive home.

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