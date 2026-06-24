The Orange County Sheriff’s Department has released new surveillance video and vehicle images in an active appeal to solve a fatal 2024 shooting.

The December 2024 Stanton Shooting

On Friday, December 20, 2024, at approximately 4:20 PM, sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood within the City of Stanton, CA. The targeted incident occurred on Court Street, just north of Orangewood Avenue.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered two victims inside a vehicle parked along the 11400 block of Court Street. The primary victim, identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Alexis Jimenez, was suffering from multiple critical gunshot wounds. He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital where medical personnel pronounced him deceased. A second adult male occupant of the vehicle survived the encounter, receiving immediate medical treatment at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries sustained during the gunfire.

Suspect Information and Potential Charges

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide and Gang Enforcement Team are pursuing multiple leads as they attempt to formally identify the perpetrators.

Suspect Actions : Surveillance footage reveals a key individual who walked directly to the crime scene, approached the victims’ vehicle, and opened fire. Initial witness statements taken during the standard response window noted a total of four subjects fleeing the immediate area together.

: Surveillance footage reveals a key individual who walked directly to the crime scene, approached the victims’ vehicle, and opened fire. Initial witness statements taken during the standard response window noted a total of four subjects fleeing the immediate area together. The Getaway Car : Investigators also distributed an image of a gray Toyota Camry suspected of serving as the getaway vehicle. The sedan was documented traveling on a local roadway at night immediately following the assault. Detectives are working to establish the license plate number and identify the vehicle owner or occupants.

: Investigators also distributed an image of a gray Toyota Camry suspected of serving as the getaway vehicle. The sedan was documented traveling on a local roadway at night immediately following the assault. Detectives are working to establish the license plate number and identify the vehicle owner or occupants. Criminal Charges: Because no suspects are formally in custody for prosecution, no official criminal charges have been filed yet. However, based on the nature of the ambush, any apprehended suspects will face severe felony charges under California law. These are expected to include first-degree murder for the death of Jimenez, attempted murder for the surviving victim, and various firearm-related enhancements, including shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Orange County Homicide and Crime Trends

This neighborhood shooting underscores ongoing efforts by regional law enforcement to curb localized violent crime, even as broader geographical metrics show improvement.

Falling Statewide Homicide Rates : Data compiled by the Public Policy Institute of California reveals that homicides dropped significantly by 13.5% through 2024. This broader trend carried into subsequent years, resulting in some of the lowest baseline homicide distributions documented in recent history.

: Data compiled by the reveals that homicides dropped significantly by 13.5% through 2024. This broader trend carried into subsequent years, resulting in some of the lowest baseline homicide distributions documented in recent history. Regional Disparities: Despite overall declines across Southern California, safety statistics vary heavily by city. While south Orange County enclaves like Rancho Santa Margarita consistently rank among the safest places to live with violent crime rates near 0.4 per 1,000 residents, high-density zones such as Anaheim and Santa Ana register thousands of property and violent offenses annually.

How to Assist Investigators

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department urges anyone who recognizes the individual from the surveillance video, remembers seeing the gray Toyota Camry, or possesses any background information regarding this case to step forward.

Direct Dispatch Line : Call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000 .

: Call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at . Anonymous Tips : Contact OC Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) .

: Contact OC Crime Stoppers at . Online Submissions: Submit details securely via the official Orange County Crime Stoppers Portal.

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