Resident trapped beneath vehicle after Buena Park apartment crash; DUI may have been a factor

A Buena Park resident remains in critical condition after a vehicle crashed directly into an apartment building Wednesday morning, trapping the resident beneath the vehicle and causing major structural damage to the unit.

According to the Buena Park Police Department, officers responded at approximately 10:55 a.m. on October 14 to the 7300 block of 8th Street following reports of a vehicle that had crashed into an apartment building.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the vehicle had penetrated the structure and trapped a female resident inside. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to UCI Medical Center, where she remained in critical condition.

Orange County Fire Authority crews extricated the victim from beneath the vehicle. Media footage showed a silver sedan lodged entirely inside a first-floor apartment, with significant destruction to the exterior wall and interior living space.

Police stated that both the driver and passenger were detained and later released pending further investigation.

Police Investigators Are Exploring Possible DUI Factors

While the Buena Park Police Department’s initial press release did not specify a cause, NBC Los Angeles reported that investigators were examining the collision as a possible DUI case. Authorities have not announced any arrests or filed charges as of this writing.

If impairment is ultimately determined to be a factor, the criminal exposure for the driver could become significant given the severity of the victim’s injuries.

Why Were Both the Driver and Passenger Detained?

One of the more intriguing aspects of the case is that police detained both occupants of the vehicle before releasing them.

That does not necessarily mean either occupant was arrested. In serious injury collisions, investigators commonly separate and temporarily detain everyone involved to:

Determine who was actually driving.

Conduct DUI investigations.

Obtain independent statements.

Preserve evidence.

Prevent occupants from leaving before investigators complete field interviews.

Investigate whether alcohol or drugs were supplied by another occupant.

Passenger detention is particularly common when officers arrive at a chaotic crash scene and need to verify facts or investigate criminal conduct beyond a simple traffic collision.

If investigators suspected impairment, both occupants may have been questioned regarding alcohol consumption, drug use, where they had been prior to the crash, and whether a driver-passenger seat swap occurred before officers arrived.

Potential Criminal Charges the Driver Could Face

Charges will depend entirely on what investigators determine caused the crash.

Possible California charges could include:

DUI causing great bodily injury (Vehicle Code §23153)

Reckless driving causing injury

Speed contests or exhibition of speed, if evidence supports it

Driving under the influence of drugs

Driving without a valid license, if applicable

Vehicular manslaughter, should the victim succumb to injuries

A felony DUI causing great bodily injury can carry:

Up to several years in state prison

Significant fines

Restitution obligations

Habitual traffic offender status

Long-term driver’s license consequences

If prosecutors allege great bodily injury enhancements because the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, sentencing exposure could increase substantially.

At this stage, however, police have not announced any criminal charges.

Auto Insurance Consequences Could Be Severe

Regardless of whether criminal charges are ultimately filed, the driver’s insurance exposure could be enormous.

Potential liabilities include:

Medical expenses for the injured apartment resident

Future medical care and rehabilitation costs

Lost wages and pain-and-suffering claims

Apartment building repairs

Temporary housing costs for displaced tenants

Contents and personal property losses

A serious injury claim involving catastrophic injuries can easily exceed California’s minimum liability insurance limits.

If the driver’s policy limits are insufficient, injured parties may pursue personal assets or obtain civil judgments.

If DUI is proven, insurers may dramatically increase premiums, decline renewal, or move the driver into California’s high-risk insurance market.

Premium increases following a DUI conviction commonly reach several thousand dollars annually depending on driving history and carrier guidelines.

How Much Damage Was Done To The Apartment?

Based on available photographs released by Buena Park Police and aerial media footage, the vehicle appears to have completely breached an exterior wall and entered a first-floor apartment unit.

While official repair estimates have not been released, structural experts often find that vehicle-versus-building crashes involving wall penetration require:

Structural engineering inspections

Demolition of damaged framing

Electrical repairs

Plumbing inspection

Mold and moisture remediation

Building code upgrades

Given the apparent extent of damage visible in released images, repair costs could plausibly range from tens of thousands to well into six figures. Actual costs will depend on structural findings that are not yet publicly available.

Will Property Insurance Cover the Damage?

Most apartment owners carry commercial property insurance that would typically respond to structural damage caused by a vehicle strike.

The insurer would then likely seek reimbursement from:

The driver’s automobile insurer

The vehicle owner

Any other potentially liable parties

The crash could potentially affect the property’s future insurance costs, particularly if significant claims payouts occur. However, one isolated vehicle strike generally has far less impact on long-term premiums than repeated claims history or deferred maintenance issues.

How Common Are Vehicle-Into-Building Crashes?

Vehicle-into-building collisions occur more frequently than many people realize.

According to the Storefront Safety Council, vehicles strike commercial and residential buildings more than 36,000 times annually across the United States, resulting in thousands of injuries and fatalities.

The collision in Buena Park shares several characteristics often seen in these incidents, particularly when a vehicle leaves the roadway and travels an extended distance before striking a fixed structure.

Orange County Collision Trends

Orange County recorded more than 157,000 reported traffic collisions between 2014 and 2025, resulting in more than 2,300 deaths and over 221,000 injuries, according to collision data compiled from California Highway Patrol records.

While databases do not separately track every vehicle-into-building crash category in public summaries, such incidents occur regularly throughout Orange County and Southern California.

Factors Often Involved in Building Strike Crashes

Investigators frequently examine several recurring causes in vehicle-into-building collisions:

Alcohol impairment

Drug impairment

Excessive speed

Medical emergencies

Driver distraction

Falling asleep behind the wheel

Panic pedal errors

Reckless driving

Mechanical failures

At present, authorities have not identified which, if any, of those factors contributed to the Buena Park collision.

Similar Orange County Building Strike Crashes in Recent Years

Examples of notable local incidents have included:

Vehicles crashing into restaurants and retail storefronts in Anaheim.

Cars striking occupied homes in Santa Ana.

Vehicles plowing into apartment buildings in Garden Grove.

Drivers crashing into businesses along Beach Boulevard and Harbor Boulevard corridors.

Many of these cases involved allegations of DUI, excessive speed, medical emergencies, or driver error.

Investigation Continues

For now, investigators are focused on determining exactly why the vehicle left its intended path and entered the apartment building. The fact that both occupants were detained, coupled with media reports that officers are examining a possible DUI angle, suggests investigators are taking a close look at the events leading up to the crash.

With a resident fighting for life in a trauma center and a severely damaged apartment unit left in the wake of the collision, this case could ultimately result in significant criminal, civil, insurance, and financial consequences once the investigation is complete.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related