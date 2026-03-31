O.C. Soccer Club to host historic one-off match at Eddie West Field in Santa Ana on May 23

Santa Ana, Calif (March 30, 2026) — Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) today announced it will host a special one-off home match against Oakland Roots SC at Eddie West Field in Santa Ana on Saturday, May 23.

The match represents a unique moment in club history, as OCSC temporarily relocates from its home at Championship Soccer Stadium, due to the venue serving as a training base for the United States Men’s National Team ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

With this unique opportunity, OCSC aims to bring its matchday experience to a new audience in the heart of Santa Ana, targeting what would be the largest crowd in club history, with an expected attendance of 10,000 fans at Eddie West Field – making it the biggest crowd for a competitive match in Orange County history. Last season, Orange County SC sold out a record 10 home games, regularly drawing crowds of more than 5,000 fans.

“This is a unique opportunity and a special moment for our club,” said Dan Rutstein, President of Business Operations at Orange County Soccer Club. “We’re excited to bring the full OCSC gameday experience to a new stadium and a new part of Orange County – and to connect with even more fans. It’s going to be a special occasion, our biggest ever, and just before the World Cup too.”

The match will feature the club’s famous Beerfest, as well as live music, unique merchandise, and several surprises still to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.com/orange-county-sc-vs-oakland-roots-santa-ana-california-05-23-2026/event/0A006478BB79997A

About Orange County Soccer Club:

Orange County Soccer Club (OCSC) is Orange County’s only professional soccer team

and a founding member of the United Soccer League (USL). It was purchased by club owner and Chief Investment Officer of LARO Properties, James Keston, in 2017.

OCSC, which plays its home games at the 5,500-seat Orange County Great Park

Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, CA, won its first USL Championship title in

2021. OCSC is dedicated to being the leader in professional player development in the

United States, providing a pathway to professional soccer and the top leagues around the world.

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