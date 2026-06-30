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Business Coffee Food Restaurants Santa Ana

Mariachi Bakery expands to Orange County with new location in Santa Ana

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 30, 2026

Mariachi Bakery is officially expanding beyond Los Angeles County to open its very first Orange County location in Santa Ana. The rapidly growing Southern California favorite will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 20, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at 2781 West MacArthur Boulevard, Santa Ana.

Local residents and food lovers can secure their attendance and learn more about the celebration by registering through the Mariachi Bakery Eventbrite Page.

The new storefront highlights a massive summer of growth for the business, following closely on the heels of another new location opening in Reseda on July 6, 2026. Founded as a family-operated business built by third-generation bakers hailing from Mexico, Mariachi Bakery honors the traditions set forth by ancestral “panaderos” dating back to the 1950s. The bakery originally started in Norwalk and has steadily built a loyal following for its signature authentic tastes of Jalisco. Ahead of the Santa Ana debut, the bakery has already established a thriving presence across four Los Angeles County locations:

  • Norwalk: The original store located at 11042 Rosecrans Avenue.
  • Downey: A bustling site located at 9131 Imperial Highway.
  • Whittier: The popular community hub located at 16533 Whittier Boulevard.
  • Pico Rivera: The recently opened fourth site located at 8967 Washington Boulevard.

The Rising Popularity of Mexican Pan Dulce in the U.S.

Mariachi Bakery’s regional expansion comes at a time when Mexican baking traditions are experiencing a massive surge in popularity across the United States. According to market data from Statista, the United States serves as the primary international destination for Mexican bakery products, driving a thriving culinary exchange that saw Mexico’s bakery export value soar past $2 billion.

Once found exclusively in neighborhood panaderías, sweet Mexican breads—especially the iconic shell-shaped conchas—have captured mainstream American food culture. Data highlights that global online interest and mentions of conchas have risen by 15%, driven by a new generation of bakers who are modernizing classic recipes while preserving their nostalgic charm. In many parts of the American Southwest, a morning concha has even surpassed the traditional morning muffin in daily popularity. This widespread consumer demand has successfully pushed artisanal pan dulce out of niche markets and onto the shelves of major U.S. supermarkets and specialty cafés nationwide.

Handcrafted Cafecito, Artisan Eats, and Sweet Traditions

The Santa Ana location will bring Mariachi Bakery’s signature blend of high-quality Mexican pastries and a contemporary café experience to Orange County. Guests attending the grand opening can look forward to an extensive menu that bridges comforting tradition with modern flavors. Fans can also stay updated on menu highlights and look at daily bakes by visiting the Mariachi Bakery Instagram Page. The location will feature a full lineup of handcrafted items, including:

  • Authentic Pan Dulce: Freshly baked daily conchas, orejas, and cuernitos made from premium ingredients.
  • Specialty Beverage Program: Handcrafted espresso drinks, iced café de olla, traditional horchata lattes, cold brews, blended frappes, and refreshers.
  • Savory Artisan Eats: Freshly prepared breakfast and lunch items, including artisan sandwiches, burritos, empanadas, and traditional savory favorites.

To explore the full menu or check store hours ahead of the grand opening event, visit the official website at Mariachi Bakery.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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