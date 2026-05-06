Judy Ware, owner of Ware Disposal, has passed away

Judith “Judy” Ware, the owner of Ware Disposal, and a resident of Newport Beach, has apparently passed away this week, according to Christina Shea, a former Mayor and Councilwoman of Irvine. Ware was apparently 77-years-old.

Shea posted a tribute confirming the passing of Ware noting that Ware was not only a titan of the waste management industry but also a “dear friend” and mentor. In her tribute, Shea credited Ware with being a pioneering woman in a male-dominated field and a vital supporter of community and political causes throughout Orange County.

Ware’s leadership at Ware Disposal since the 1960s transformed the company into a leader in Santa Ana and across Southern California, specifically through her early adoption of clean-fuel vehicles and organics recycling.

As of early 2026, Ware Disposal is a significant regional player in the waste management industry, with annual revenues reaching approximately $60 million to $74 million.

The Legacy of Judith “Judy” Ware

Pioneering Entrepreneurship: Judy co-founded Ware Disposal in 1968, growing it from a small family operation into a leading Southern California waste management firm with over 100 clean-fuel vehicles.

Judy co-founded Ware Disposal in 1968, growing it from a small family operation into a leading Southern California waste management firm with over 100 clean-fuel vehicles. Commitment to Sustainability: Under her leadership, the company transitioned into a “zero waste” organization, focusing heavily on recycling, food waste processing, and construction debris recovery.

Under her leadership, the company transitioned into a “zero waste” organization, focusing heavily on recycling, food waste processing, and construction debris recovery. Impact on Santa Ana and Orange County: As a prominent woman-owned business leader, she has been a major employer and a key sponsor for local initiatives, including events for the New Santa Ana community and the Orange County District Attorney’s office .

As a prominent woman-owned business leader, she has been a major employer and a key sponsor for local initiatives, including events for the New Santa Ana community and the . Surviving Family: She is most publicly survived by her son, Jay Ware, who serves as the company’s General Manager and her husband Ben.

Judy Ware co-founded Ware Disposal with her husband Ben in 1968 and she was an integral part of its early operations. Judy continued to lead the company as CEO alongside their son, Jay Ware, who maintains a leadership role as General Manager. He will presumably now become Ware Disposal’s CEO.

Ben was a primary founder of Ware Disposal and he had over 50 years of experience in the solid waste and recycling industry. He originally managed the company’s large-scale truck fleet and oversaw daily dispatch operations. Before major environmental regulations like AB 939 were passed in 1989, Ben was already focusing on collecting and preventing recyclable materials from reaching landfills.

Madison Materials is a key subsidiary of Ware Disposal and is widely known as the Madison Resource Recovery Facility. Located in Santa Ana, this state-of-the-art center is a cornerstone of the company’s “zero-waste” mission. It specializes in high-technology recovery, specifically for construction and demolition (C&D) debris, and can recover over 75% of the materials processed on-site. They are located at 1035 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA. Unlike many industrial facilities, Madison is open to Orange County residents, businesses, and contractors for public disposal. They can handle a wide range of materials including concrete, asphalt, drywall, wood, green waste, and mixed metals. The facility is a point of pride for the family and is named after Madison Ware, a family member, reflecting the multi-generational nature of the business.

Ware Disposal currently maintains waste and recycling contracts with several municipalities and dozens of school districts throughout Southern California.

Municipal Contracts

The company provides exclusive or shared waste hauling services for the following cities and entities:

La Habra Heights: Awarded a 10-year exclusive franchise agreement for residential solid waste, recycling, and organic services that began on October 1, 2024.

Awarded a 10-year exclusive franchise agreement for residential solid waste, recycling, and organic services that began on October 1, 2024. Monterey Park: Serves as a primary waste hauling partner for the city.

Serves as a primary waste hauling partner for the city. Los Angeles (recycLA): Operates as a certified service provider under the city’s recycLA program , covering commercial and multi-family properties.

Operates as a certified service provider under the city’s , covering commercial and multi-family properties. San Diego City and County: Provides services for both city and county-level projects.

Provides services for both city and county-level projects. San Diego Housing Commission (SDHC): Recently awarded a contract for trash, recycling, and organics collection services effective through May 31, 2026, with additional renewal options.

Recently awarded a contract for trash, recycling, and organics collection services effective through May 31, 2026, with additional renewal options. Costa Mesa: Operates as one of the approved haulers for the city’s commercial and contractor self-haul systems.

School District Contracts

Ware Disposal services numerous educational institutions, focusing on waste prevention and “green” education programs. Some of the districts they currently service include:

Orange County: Irvine Unified, Newport-Mesa Unified, Los Alamitos Unified, Buena Park Unified, and Centralia School Districts.

Irvine Unified, Newport-Mesa Unified, Los Alamitos Unified, Buena Park Unified, and Centralia School Districts. Los Angeles County: Los Angeles Unified, Inglewood, El Segundo Unified, and El Monte Union High School Districts.

Los Angeles Unified, Inglewood, El Segundo Unified, and El Monte Union High School Districts. Other Districts: Corona-Norco Unified, Chino Valley Unified, and Claremont Unified School Districts.

Ware Disposal operates primarily from its main headquarters and resource facility in Santa Ana, though it maintains a network of offices to manage its contracts throughout Southern California.

Primary Ware Disposal Locations

Corporate Headquarters & Madison Resource Recovery Facility: Located at 1035 East 4th Street, Santa Ana, CA . This is the central hub for their operations, customer service, and major recycling processing.

Located at . This is the central hub for their operations, customer service, and major recycling processing. Fullerton Facility: The company has an operational site at 1451 Manhattan Avenue, Fullerton, CA.

Regional Customer Care Centers

To support their specific municipal and county contracts, they maintain specialized “Customer Care Centers”:

Monterey Park Office: Located at 1111 Corporate Center Drive #206, Monterey Park, CA . This office specifically serves residents and businesses in Monterey Park and La Habra Heights .

Located at . This office specifically serves residents and businesses in and . Los Angeles Office: Located at 4259 South Central Avenue, Los Angeles, CA. This site serves as the dedicated support center for recycLA and Los Angeles County customers.

The company serves a massive area covering five counties—Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino, and San Diego—using these hubs to coordinate a fleet of over 100 vehicles

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