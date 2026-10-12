California ranks second in nation for passenger traffic deaths, new study finds

California recorded the second-highest number of passenger deaths in traffic crashes nationwide over the last five years, according to a new analysis examining passenger safety across all 50 states.

While Texas led the nation in total passenger fatalities, California’s numbers underscore the significant human toll that traffic collisions continue to have on families throughout the Golden State.

The study, conducted by Sweet James Accident Attorneys, found that 2,920 passengers were killed in California crashes between 2020 and 2024. Only Texas reported more passenger fatalities during that period, with 3,322 deaths. Florida ranked third with 2,163 passenger deaths.

The findings arrive as road safety remains a major concern nationally. Across the United States, 29,319 passengers lost their lives in cars and light trucks during the five-year period analyzed. In 2024 alone, nearly 1.9 million people were injured inside passenger vehicles nationwide, according to federal crash data referenced in the report.

California Among States With Highest Passenger Fatality Totals

Due in part to its large population and extensive road network, California consistently ranks among the states recording the greatest number of traffic-related injuries and fatalities.

The states with the highest total passenger death counts from 2020 through 2024 were:

Texas: 3,322

California: 2,920

Florida: 2,163

Georgia: 1,169

North Carolina: 1,107

Tennessee: 989

Illinois: 959

Arizona: 912

While total deaths provide one measure of risk, researchers note that population-adjusted fatality rates often paint a different picture.

Southern and Western States Show Highest Per-Capita Risk

When passenger deaths are measured on a per-capita basis, several smaller states rank far worse than California.

Mississippi recorded the nation’s highest passenger death rate at 4.15 deaths per 100,000 residents annually, more than twice the national average. Other states with elevated passenger fatality rates included:

Wyoming: 3.54 per 100,000

New Mexico: 3.27 per 100,000

Arkansas: 3.07 per 100,000

Montana: 2.97 per 100,000

By contrast, states with the lowest passenger death rates were concentrated in the Northeast and Pacific regions:

Massachusetts: 0.59 per 100,000

Hawaii: 0.61 per 100,000

New York: 0.68 per 100,000

The disparity is striking. According to the report, passengers in Mississippi face a fatality rate nearly seven times higher than those in Massachusetts.

Why Passengers Remain Vulnerable

Unlike drivers, passengers have little control over vehicle operation, yet they account for a significant portion of traffic deaths each year.

Researchers identified several recurring factors in passenger fatalities:

Speeding was involved in 28.3% of passenger deaths.

Approximately one in four fatalities involved a driver who was above the legal blood alcohol limit.

Among passengers whose seat belt usage was known, 49.4% were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

These findings suggest that many passenger deaths may be preventable through safer driving behaviors, reduced impaired driving, and greater seat belt usage.

National Trends Show Improvement, But Not Everywhere

The report found some encouraging news. Nationwide passenger death rates declined by 7.7% between 2020 and 2024.

However, that progress was not shared equally across the country. Twenty states experienced increases in passenger fatality rates during the same period.

Among the states seeing the sharpest increases were:

Nebraska: up 58.1%

Arizona: up 31.8%

Nevada: up 31.4%

The increase in neighboring Arizona and Nevada may be particularly notable for California residents who frequently travel across state lines for work, recreation, or tourism.

What California Drivers and Passengers Can Learn

Although California did not rank among the states with the highest passenger death rates per capita, its high total number of fatalities highlights the importance of safe driving practices on the state’s busy roadways.

Safety experts continue to emphasize several key strategies that can help protect passengers:

Always wear a seat belt, regardless of seating position.

Avoid riding with impaired or intoxicated drivers.

Speak up when a driver is speeding or driving recklessly.

Limit distractions for both drivers and passengers.

Encourage teen drivers to follow graduated licensing requirements and safe driving habits.

With nearly 3,000 passenger deaths recorded over five years in California alone, the study serves as a reminder that every occupant in a vehicle shares the consequences of risky driving decisions.

For readers interested in reviewing the complete state-by-state rankings and methodology, the full analysis is available from Sweet James Accident Attorneys at: https://sweetjames.com/research/passenger-risk-by-state/.

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