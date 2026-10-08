Buena Park Gun Buyback collects 239 firearms, including 23 assault weapons

A weekend gun buyback event led by Orange County Supervisor Doug Chaffee and the Buena Park Police Department resulted in the collection of 239 firearms, including 23 assault weapons, according to Chaffee. The event marked the fourth anonymous gun buyback organized through the county’s partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

According to Chaffee, the four buybacks combined have now removed 1,294 firearms, including 99 assault weapons, from circulation. An additional 66 gun locks were distributed through the OC Free Gun Lock Program.

Photos released from the event show tables covered with surrendered rifles, shotguns, revolvers, semi-automatic pistols, and what appear to be California-defined assault weapons awaiting processing and destruction.

Was the Orange County Gun Buyback Successful?

By most operational measures, the answer is yes.

The Buena Park event collected:

239 firearms

23 assault weapons

66 gun locks distributed

Cumulatively, Orange County’s four buyback events have collected:

1,294 firearms

99 assault weapons

Those are substantial numbers by local standards.

However, measuring success requires more than counting surrendered guns. Public safety experts generally look at several metrics:

Number of firearms removed from circulation

Number of assault weapons and ghost guns recovered

Cost per firearm collected

Number of households participating

Reduction in accidental shootings

Reduction in gun thefts

Reduction in firearm suicides

Connections between surrendered firearms and crimes

The strongest argument in favor of buybacks is that they provide a safe way for residents to dispose of unwanted firearms that might otherwise remain unsecured in homes, garages, inherited estates, storage units, or vehicles. Critics often note that individuals actively committing crimes rarely voluntarily surrender weapons, meaning buybacks may have limited direct impact on violent crime rates.

Still, removing nearly 1,300 firearms from circulation is a notable accomplishment for a county with approximately 3.2 million residents.

Orange County Gun Crime Trends Over the Past Five Years

Data from the California Department of Justice’s OpenJustice and Crime Statistics programs show that Orange County has generally maintained one of the lower violent crime rates among Southern California counties. While firearm-related crime spiked nationwide during the pandemic years, Orange County has experienced a relatively stable to slightly declining trend in overall gun violence compared with many neighboring jurisdictions.

Illegal firearm possession, gun trafficking investigations, and weapons-related arrests continue to generate significant enforcement activity.

One example occurred in 2025 when authorities announced a major Orange County gun trafficking investigation involving numerous arrests and dozens of firearms seizures.

Overall, the five-year trend appears relatively flat to modestly downward for serious firearm violence, although law enforcement efforts targeting illegal weapons and trafficking networks remain active.

How Many People in Orange County Own Guns?

There is no public registry identifying exactly how many Orange County residents own firearms.

Based on survey data, California ownership rates, Orange County demographics, firearms background checks, and concealed-carry permit growth, a reasonable estimate is:

Gun owners in Orange County: 400,000 to 700,000 residents

Legally owned firearms: approximately 800,000 to 1.5 million firearms

Illegally possessed or unregistered firearms: likely tens of thousands, although no precise count exists

The AB 1191 Crime Gun Report 2025 found that approximately 65% of crime guns recovered statewide could not be linked to a prior recorded California transaction, suggesting a substantial number of illegally acquired, trafficked, imported, or unserialized firearms remain in circulation.

Top Five Orange County Cities Estimated to Have the Most CCW Permit Holders

Orange County does not publish a detailed city-by-city ranking of active concealed carry permit holders. Based on population size, permit issuance patterns, and sheriff licensing activity, the most likely leaders are:

Anaheim Huntington Beach Irvine Orange Yorba Linda

Since the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court Bruen decision, concealed carry permits have increased significantly throughout California, including Orange CountyTop Five Orange County Cities With the Most Gun Arrest Activity

Based on population, violent crime volume, gang investigations, firearm recoveries, and law enforcement activity, the cities that typically account for the highest number of firearms-related arrests are:

Santa Ana Anaheim Garden Grove Fullerton Westminster

These cities consistently generate a large share of Orange County’s weapons-related enforcement activity due primarily to population size and policing workload.

What Charges Can Someone Face for Possessing an Illegal Gun in California?

California law imposes significant penalties for unlawful firearm possession.

Potential criminal charges include:

Carrying a Concealed Firearm Without a Permit

Misdemeanor or felony

Possible jail sentence

Additional penalties for prior criminal history

Possession of an Assault Weapon

Misdemeanor or felony

Firearm seizure

Potential forfeiture and destruction

Possession of a Ghost Gun

Criminal penalties for manufacturing, transferring, or possessing unserialized firearms

Possession by a Prohibited Person

Individuals convicted of certain felonies, domestic violence offenses, or subject to restraining orders may face felony prosecution simply for possessing a firearm.

Possession of a Firearm With an Altered Serial Number

Typically charged as a felony

Often associated with additional trafficking allegations

Firearms Trafficking

Multiple felony counts

State prison exposure

Sentence enhancements depending on circumstances

California prosecutors routinely seek additional penalties when firearms are possessed during drug crimes, burglaries, robberies, gang crimes, or other felony offenses.

Safety Tips for Responsible Gun Owners

Gun ownership carries significant responsibilities.

Safety experts recommend:

Store firearms unloaded when not in use.

Use a gun safe or California-approved locking device.

Keep ammunition stored separately.

Never leave firearms unsecured in vehicles.

Use trigger locks when appropriate.

Educate household members about firearm safety.

Perform regular inventory checks.

Report stolen firearms immediately.

Obtain professional firearms training.

Consider free gun lock programs when available.

The distribution of 66 gun locks at the Buena Park event highlights the growing emphasis on safe firearm storage as a crime-prevention and accident-prevention strategy.

Final Thoughts

Supervisor Doug Chaffee’s latest gun buyback appears successful by the most objective measure: firearms were voluntarily removed from the community. The collection of 239 firearms in a single day, including 23 assault weapons, is significant. The broader program’s total of 1,294 firearms and 99 assault weapons demonstrates sustained public participation.

Whether buybacks directly reduce violent crime remains a subject of debate among researchers. However, there is little dispute that every unwanted firearm safely surrendered is one less gun that can be stolen, improperly stored, found by a child, or misused in the future. For supporters, that alone makes programs like Orange County’s gun buyback initiative a worthwhile public safety investment.

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