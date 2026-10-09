OC Sheriff investigating deadly San Juan Capistrano stabbing that left one man dead

A homicide investigation is underway in San Juan Capistrano after Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to reports of a stabbing Wednesday evening and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, according to authorities.The victim has been identified as Valentin Onofre Martinez, 31, of San Juan Capistrano.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 7, 2026, near Calle Santa Barbara and Los Rios Street.

Deputies detained several individuals at the scene, and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail and Gang Enforcement Team (GET) continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killing. No criminal charges had been announced as of publication time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000 or submit anonymous tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers.

What Charges Could Suspects Face?

Because prosecutors have not yet filed charges, the exact allegations remain unknown. However, based on the Sheriff’s Department’s description of a fatal stabbing, investigators and prosecutors could potentially consider several California felony charges depending on the evidence developed during the investigation.

Potential charges may include:

Murder (California Penal Code §187) if investigators determine the killing was unlawful and committed with malice aforethought.

if investigators determine the killing was unlawful and committed with malice aforethought. First-degree murder if evidence shows planning, deliberation, or other aggravating circumstances.

if evidence shows planning, deliberation, or other aggravating circumstances. Second-degree murder if prosecutors allege an intentional killing without premeditation.

if prosecutors allege an intentional killing without premeditation. Voluntary manslaughter if evidence suggests a heat-of-passion or sudden quarrel defense.

if evidence suggests a heat-of-passion or sudden quarrel defense. Gang enhancements if investigators determine the crime was committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang and can prove the enhancement beyond a reasonable doubt.

Under California law, a murder conviction generally carries a sentence ranging from 15 years to life in state prison, with significantly greater penalties possible if special circumstances or enhancements are alleged and proven. California gang enhancements may also substantially increase prison exposure in qualifying cases.

Importantly, all detained individuals are presumed innocent unless and until criminal charges are filed and proven in court.

Violent Crime Trends in Orange County

While Orange County remains safer than many large urban counties in California, violent crimes continue to occur throughout the region. The FBI’s Crime Data Explorer and California Department of Justice crime reporting programs track offenses such as homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, and rape.

Recent city-level reporting shows:

Santa Ana reported 696 aggravated assaults in 2025.

Anaheim reported declines in major violent crime categories during 2025 but remains one of Orange County’s largest sources of violent crime incidents because of its population size.

Homicides, robberies, and aggravated assaults continue to account for a substantial share of violent crime investigations throughout the county.

According to public crime analysis sources, Orange County’s violent crime rate remains below many major metropolitan areas, though assaults involving knives and other sharp instruments continue to be regularly reported by local law enforcement agencies.

Top Orange County Cities Frequently Reporting Knife-Related Assaults

Neither the California Department of Justice nor the FBI publishes a countywide ranking specifically for knife attacks. However, reviews of DOJ crime data, police department reporting, population-adjusted assault trends, and recurring violent-crime investigations consistently show the following cities among those reporting the highest numbers of knife-related aggravated assaults:

Santa Ana Anaheim Garden Grove Fullerton Stanton

These cities account for a significant share of Orange County’s aggravated assault investigations due to population density, commercial activity, gang-related incidents, domestic violence cases, and high police call volumes.

What Factors Contribute to Knife Attacks?

Criminologists and law enforcement agencies have identified several recurring factors commonly associated with knife-related violence:

Gang rivalries and territorial disputes.

Domestic violence incidents.

Arguments escalating into physical confrontations.

Drug or alcohol impairment.

Mental health crises.

Retaliation or revenge attacks.

Homelessness-related disputes.

Conflicts involving acquaintances rather than strangers.

Investigators will likely examine witness statements, surveillance footage, forensic evidence, cellphone data, and any potential gang connections as part of the San Juan Capistrano homicide investigation.

What To Do If Someone Attacks You With a Knife

Law enforcement experts generally recommend the following survival-oriented actions:

Run if possible. Creating distance is often the safest option.

Creating distance is often the safest option. Use barriers. Place vehicles, fences, furniture, or other large objects between yourself and the attacker.

Place vehicles, fences, furniture, or other large objects between yourself and the attacker. Call 911 immediately when safe to do so.

when safe to do so. Do not attempt to disarm the attacker unless there is no safe avenue of escape.

unless there is no safe avenue of escape. If trapped, use improvised shields such as backpacks, jackets, chairs, or other objects to protect vital organs.

such as backpacks, jackets, chairs, or other objects to protect vital organs. Fight only as a last resort when death or serious injury appears imminent.

when death or serious injury appears imminent. Seek immediate medical attention even for wounds that seem minor because internal injuries may not be immediately apparent.

Community Concerns Following Fatal San Juan Capistrano Stabbing

The killing of Valentin Onofre Martinez adds to a troubling series of violent incidents investigated across Orange County in recent years. While authorities have detained several individuals, many questions remain unanswered regarding motive, the relationship between those involved, and whether gang activity played a role.

Investigators are asking the public to come forward with information as they work to determine exactly what happened on Calle Santa Barbara and Los Rios Street. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department or Orange County Crime Stoppers.

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