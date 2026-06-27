Two arrested, one wanted as detectives disrupted organized O.C. retail crime group

The Fullerton Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit recently broken up a major coordinated retail theft ring targeting local businesses.

Detectives were assigned to a retail theft investigation involving multiple suspects believed to be responsible for numerous shoplifting incidents and organized thefts from retail stores throughout Fullerton and surrounding cities.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives successfully identified three primary suspects linked to the cross-city operation. While two of the suspects have already been taken into custody, a third suspect, identified as Catherine Cuello, remains outstanding.

In an unusual public move, the department addressed the remaining suspect directly via social media: “Catherine, if you’re reading this, it’s only a matter of time before you’re located and taken into custody. Save yourself the trouble and do the right thing—turn yourself in. Our Detectives are looking forward to meeting you. Give Detective Curtis a call at (714) 738-5327….he can’t wait to chat with you.” Law enforcement is urging anyone with information regarding Cuello’s whereabouts to contact the Fullerton Police Department immediately.

Legal Repercussions and Potential Charges

The suspects involved in this ring face severe legal penalties under California law, which was significantly tightened following comprehensive property crime legislation. Depending on the total value of the stolen property and the coordinated nature of the crimes, the suspects are expected to face multiple charges, including:

Organized Retail Theft (Penal Code 490.4) : This charge applies when individuals act in concert to steal merchandise for resale, exchange, or return. Under current state laws, this offense carries a penalty of up to three years in county jail.

: This charge applies when individuals act in concert to steal merchandise for resale, exchange, or return. Under current state laws, this offense carries a penalty of up to three years in county jail. Grand Theft (Penal Code 487) : Because California law allows law enforcement to aggregate the total value of items stolen across different victims or separate counties, the suspects’ combined thefts will easily cross the $950 felony grand theft threshold, carrying a penalty of up to three years in state prison.

: Because California law allows law enforcement to aggregate the total value of items stolen across different victims or separate counties, the suspects’ combined thefts will easily cross the $950 felony grand theft threshold, carrying a penalty of up to three years in state prison. Commercial Burglary (Penal Code 459) : Entering a commercial business with the specific intent to commit grand or petty larceny upon entry can result in felony second-degree burglary charges.

: Entering a commercial business with the specific intent to commit grand or petty larceny upon entry can result in felony second-degree burglary charges. Retail Theft Restraining Orders (Assembly Bill 3209): Upon conviction, courts are now legally authorized to issue strict restraining orders that completely ban repeat offenders from entering specific retail locations or shopping centers.

Retail Theft Statistics in Orange County

The crackdown in Fullerton comes amidst a wider, aggressive push by local and state authorities to curb shoplifting surges. While overall property crimes have dropped across California, shoplifting incidents have historically spiked compared to pre-pandemic baselines, making the state a prime target for organized retail crime networks.

In response, regional operations fueled by over $267 million in state public safety investments have drastically ramped up arrests. In coordinated efforts across local communities, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Organized Retail Crime Task Force alongside local police departments has conducted over 4,500 investigations, resulting in more than 32,000 regional arrests and recovering roughly $260 million in stolen merchandise. Orange County agencies have increasingly utilized blitz operations at major shopping complexes to intercept coordinated theft groups before they can transport stolen items across county lines.

Proactive Prevention Tips for Local Merchants

While police continue to track down regional crime networks, business owners must deploy strong in-store defenses to safeguard their inventory. Merchants can utilize the following security strategies to mitigate the risk of shoplifting and organized retail crime:

Optimize Store Layout and Visibility : Keep cash wraps near the front entrance, maintain low-profile shelving to eliminate blind spots, and ensure the store is brightly lit so employees can easily monitor high-theft areas.

: Keep cash wraps near the front entrance, maintain low-profile shelving to eliminate blind spots, and ensure the store is brightly lit so employees can easily monitor high-theft areas. Implement Smart Merchandising Controls : Keep premium, high-value electronics, cosmetics, or designer assets locked securely behind glass display cases or secured with electronic sensor tags that trigger alarms at the exits.

: Keep premium, high-value electronics, cosmetics, or designer assets locked securely behind glass display cases or secured with electronic sensor tags that trigger alarms at the exits. Train Employees on Situational Awareness : Teach staff to greet every customer immediately upon entry. Providing dedicated “customer service as security” drastically discourages thieves who rely on anonymity to slip items into bags unnoticed.

: Teach staff to greet every customer immediately upon entry. Providing dedicated “customer service as security” drastically discourages thieves who rely on anonymity to slip items into bags unnoticed. Leverage Modern Security Technology : Install high-definition surveillance systems positioned clearly at eye-level near entrances to capture facial features. Registering cameras with local police department lookups helps investigators rapidly identify suspects if a theft occurs.

: Install high-definition surveillance systems positioned clearly at eye-level near entrances to capture facial features. Registering cameras with local police department lookups helps investigators rapidly identify suspects if a theft occurs. Report Every Incident: Always document and report minor shoplifting events to local police. Providing surveillance footage helps property crime detectives connect individual thefts to larger, cross-jurisdictional retail theft rings.

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