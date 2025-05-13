The SAPD arrested two armed suspects after a pursuit and seized their drugs

Patrol officers were conducting proactive enforcement in the area of Warner Avenue and Rene Drive when they attempted to stop a vehicle for code violations, according to the SAPD.

Of course the vehicle failed to yield, and a police pursuit ensued before the suspects eventually surrendered.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 29.4 grams of fentanyl, and a loaded revolver that the suspects had attempted to discard.

Both suspects were arrested and booked at the Santa Ana Jail on multiple felony charges.

Based on the charges and the information available, the potential penalties for these offenses in Santa Ana, California, could be very severe, especially considering the quantities of drugs and the presence of a loaded firearm. Here’s a breakdown of the potential charges and penalties:

1. Possession with Intent to Sell Methamphetamine (Health and Safety Code § 11378)

The possession of 1,000 grams (1 kilogram) of methamphetamine is a substantial quantity, strongly suggesting intent to sell.

This is a felony in California.

Potential Penalties: 16 months, 2, or 3 years in state prison. A fine of up to $10,000. Enhancements: Possessing over one kilogram of methamphetamine can lead to significant sentence enhancements, potentially adding 3 to 15 years to the prison sentence.



2. Possession with Intent to Sell Fentanyl (Health and Safety Code § 11351)

Possessing 29.4 grams of fentanyl also indicates intent to sell, given its potency.

This is a felony in California.

Potential Penalties: 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison. A fine of up to $20,000. Enhancements: California law imposes significant penalties for fentanyl-related offenses, especially for larger quantities. Enhancements can add years to the prison sentence, potentially increasing with the weight of the fentanyl. For quantities over one kilogram, an additional 3 years can be added, and for amounts exceeding 80 kilograms, up to 25 additional years. Fines can also be substantially increased.



3. Possession of a Loaded Firearm (Penal Code § 25850)

Carrying a loaded firearm in public or in a vehicle is a crime in California.

The charge can be a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances and the suspect’s prior record.

Potential Penalties: Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. Felony: 16 months, 2, or 3 years in county jail and/or a fine of up to $10,000, especially if the suspect has prior convictions for certain offenses, is not the registered owner, or is prohibited from owning a firearm.

Discarding the Firearm: The act of attempting to discard the firearm could be seen as consciousness of guilt and might not mitigate the charge of possession.

4. Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of Drugs (Health and Safety Code § 11370.1(a))

This charge specifically addresses the situation of being armed while possessing certain controlled substances, including methamphetamine and fentanyl.

This is a felony .

Potential Penalties: 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison, in addition to the penalties for the drug offenses.

Additional Considerations:

Attempted Disposal of Evidence: The attempt to discard both the drugs and the firearm can be used against the suspects, potentially indicating their awareness of guilt.

Any prior felony convictions or drug-related offenses for the suspects could lead to significantly harsher penalties and potential sentencing enhancements under California's "Three Strikes" law.

The suspects will likely face multiple charges, and sentences for each count can be served consecutively (one after the other), potentially leading to a very long prison term.

The suspects will likely face multiple charges, and sentences for each count can be served consecutively (one after the other), potentially leading to a very long prison term. Location: While the question specifies Santa Ana, being in the vicinity of certain sensitive areas (e.g., schools, drug treatment centers) could also lead to enhanced penalties.

In summary, the suspects in this scenario are facing very serious felony charges in Santa Ana, CA. The large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl, combined with the possession of a loaded firearm and the attempt to discard evidence, could result in a lengthy prison sentence and substantial fines.

