Tue. Apr 29th, 2025
Anaheim California Crime Drugs Gavin Newsom Marijuana

The Anaheim Police arrested five suspects and seized $2.7M worth of illegal marijuana products

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 29, 2025
The Anaheim Police arrested five suspects and seized $27M worth of illegal marijuana products

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a huge $2.7 million dollar marijuana bust that took place in Orange County with the help of the Anaheim Police Department and the California Department of Cannabis Control.

In total the Anaheim police seized:

  • 1,788 illegal cannabis plants
  • 98.76 pounds of cannabis concentrate
  • 413 pounds of illegal cannabis flowers

The Anaheim Police also arrested five suspects.

This operation took place on April 16.

Illegal marijuana sales in California result in significant lost tax revenue annually. Estimates suggest that the state misses out on approximately $1 billion in tax revenue each year due to the illicit cannabis market. This includes lost revenue from excise taxes, sales taxes, and other fees that legal cannabis businesses are required to pay.

In California, possessing large quantities of illegal cannabis products can lead to severe penalties. Here are the potential consequences for the specific amounts mentioned above:

Illegal Cannabis Plants

  • Possession of 1,788 illegal cannabis plants: This is considered cultivation without a license, which is a felony. Penalties can include up to three years in county jail and substantial fines.

Cannabis Concentrate

  • Possession of 98.76 pounds of cannabis concentrate: Exceeding the legal limit for possession of concentrated cannabis (8 grams) is a felony. Penalties can include up to three years in county jail and fines.

Cannabis Flowers

  • Possession of 413 pounds of illegal cannabis flowers: Possessing more than 28.5 grams of cannabis is a misdemeanor, but the large quantity suggests intent to distribute, which is a felony. Penalties can include up to three years in county jail and fines.

Combined Value

  • Total value of $2.7 million: The high value and large quantities indicate commercial intent, which can lead to enhanced penalties, including longer jail sentences and higher fines.

author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Alcohol Crime Gangs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

SAPD officers arrested several suspects including juveniles, and seized their loaded guns

Apr 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Garden Grove

The Garden Grove Police arrested four drivers at last Friday night’s DUI checkpoint

Apr 28, 2025 Art Pedroza
Animal Abuse Crime Pets Santa Ana SAPD

Over 100 protestors spoke out against the Santa Ana cat killer on Sunday night

Apr 28, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Anaheim California Crime Drugs Gavin Newsom Marijuana

The Anaheim Police arrested five suspects and seized $2.7M worth of illegal marijuana products

Apr 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Gangs Guns Santa Ana SAPD

SAPD officers arrested several suspects including juveniles, and seized their loaded guns

Apr 29, 2025 Art Pedroza
Alcohol Crime Drugs Garden Grove

The Garden Grove Police arrested four drivers at last Friday night’s DUI checkpoint

Apr 28, 2025 Art Pedroza
Animal Abuse Crime Pets Santa Ana SAPD

Over 100 protestors spoke out against the Santa Ana cat killer on Sunday night

Apr 28, 2025 Art Pedroza