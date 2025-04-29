The Anaheim Police arrested five suspects and seized $2.7M worth of illegal marijuana products

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a huge $2.7 million dollar marijuana bust that took place in Orange County with the help of the Anaheim Police Department and the California Department of Cannabis Control.

In total the Anaheim police seized:

1,788 illegal cannabis plants

98.76 pounds of cannabis concentrate

413 pounds of illegal cannabis flowers

The Anaheim Police also arrested five suspects.

This operation took place on April 16.

Illegal marijuana sales in California result in significant lost tax revenue annually. Estimates suggest that the state misses out on approximately $1 billion in tax revenue each year due to the illicit cannabis market. This includes lost revenue from excise taxes, sales taxes, and other fees that legal cannabis businesses are required to pay.

In California, possessing large quantities of illegal cannabis products can lead to severe penalties. Here are the potential consequences for the specific amounts mentioned above:

Illegal Cannabis Plants

Possession of 1,788 illegal cannabis plants: This is considered cultivation without a license, which is a felony. Penalties can include up to three years in county jail and substantial fines.

Cannabis Concentrate

Possession of 98.76 pounds of cannabis concentrate: Exceeding the legal limit for possession of concentrated cannabis (8 grams) is a felony. Penalties can include up to three years in county jail and fines.

Cannabis Flowers

Possession of 413 pounds of illegal cannabis flowers: Possessing more than 28.5 grams of cannabis is a misdemeanor, but the large quantity suggests intent to distribute, which is a felony. Penalties can include up to three years in county jail and fines.

Combined Value

Total value of $2.7 million: The high value and large quantities indicate commercial intent, which can lead to enhanced penalties, including longer jail sentences and higher fines.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.