Community Alert: over 60 streetlights vandalized by wire thieves in Anaheim

The City of Anaheim is experiencing a significant rise in copper wire thefts, with over 60 streetlights vandalized since early 2023, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The thieves are targeting utility poles and light boxes, cutting out the wires to extract valuable copper which they can sell to recyclers.

This criminal activity has led to widespread outages, leaving neighborhoods in the dark and compromising public safety.

How You Can Help:

Junk Dealers and Recyclers: Must follow strict recordkeeping laws and refuse prohibited materials. Per the California Business and Professions Code .

. Stay Vigilant: Report any suspicious activity, especially near utility poles or streetlights.

Secure Property: Ensure that electrical boxes are locked and well-maintained.

Spread Awareness: Inform neighbors about the importance of reporting thefts and staying alert.

Contact Authorities: If you witness a theft in progress, call Anaheim Police at 714-765-1900. Report damaged or a non-working streetlight through the My Anaheim app or call 714-765-3300. If you observed wire theft in another city call that city’s police department or 911.

Together, we can help protect our community from the dangers of copper wire theft. Stay informed, stay alert, and report any suspicious activities.

Stealing copper wire from public streetlights in Anaheim, CA, is considered grand theft if the value exceeds $950. The penalties for this crime can include:

A fine up to $2,500

Imprisonment in a county jail for up to one year

Both fine and imprisonment

Alternatively, imprisonment pursuant to subdivision (h) of Section 1170 and a fine up to $10,000.

Anaheim Public Utilities is actively working to reduce wire theft by implementing measures such as tamper-proof electrical boxes and using non-copper materials.

