SAPD officers arrested several suspects including juveniles, and seized their loaded guns

Santa Ana’s criminals sure love their guns. In fact they rarely leave them at home. Unfortunately for these cirminals our local SAPD police officers are always keeping an eye out for armed suspects. This definitely helps to keep our Santa Ana City Jail full!

Gun seized from a Santa Ana gangbanger

SAPD police officers recently contacted two known gang members in the area of East Occidental Street and S. Oak Street. During the investigation, a loaded firearm was discarded by the subjects into a nearby yard. Of course the officers were able to recover the weapon.

One of the suspects, a juvenile, was booked at the Orange County Juvenile Hall. The other suspect, an adult, got a free ride to the Santa Ana City Jail.

Gun seized from an armed loiterer by the SAPD

Both of these suspects were booked on outstanding warrants and multiple felony-related charges. Apparently they have not learned from their past mistakes.

Recently SAPD police officers conducted a traffic stop after observing several California Vehicle Code Violations committed by a vehicle leaving a location known for narcotics activity. (Note to our criminals – if you are going to commit crimes don’t drive like a fool as that will not end well for you!).

Gun seized at a Santa Ana traffic stop

During the ensuing police investigation and a subsequent search of the vehicle, the officers located a loaded 9mm handgun.

The driver of the vehicle admitted to possessing the firearm and he was summarily arrested and booked at the Santa Ana City Jail on firearm-related charges.

While at the 300 block of South Minnie St., SAPD detectives contacted four subjects who were loitering and consuming alcoholic beverages (note – it is generally not legal to drink alcoholic beverages in public – if you are a criminal this is particularly ill advised).

During a search of one of the individuals, the detectives found a loaded 9mm handgun tucked away in the suspect’s waistband.

One of the subjects was arrested and booked at the Santa Ana City Jail on multiple felony charges.

Here are the penalties for various offenses in Santa Ana, CA:

California Vehicle Code Violations

Penalties for vehicle code violations vary based on the severity of the offense:

Minor Infractions : Fines range from $35 to $250. These can add points to your driving record, potentially leading to a suspended license.

: Fines range from $35 to $250. These can add points to your driving record, potentially leading to a suspended license. Misdemeanors : More serious violations like reckless driving can result in fines from $390 to $1,000 and possible jail time.

: More serious violations like reckless driving can result in fines from $390 to $1,000 and possible jail time. Felonies: Severe offenses such as DUI can lead to higher fines, longer jail sentences, and extended license suspensions.

Drinking in Public

In Santa Ana, drinking alcoholic beverages in public places is prohibited. Violations can result in fines and other penalties:

Public Intoxication: Under Penal Code 647(f), being drunk in public can lead to arrest and fines.

Carrying Loaded Guns

Carrying a loaded firearm in public is generally illegal under Penal Code 25850. Penalties include:

Misdemeanor : Up to one year in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.

: Up to one year in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine. Felony: If aggravated circumstances are present, it can be charged as a felony.

Open Warrants

Having an open warrant can lead to immediate arrest and additional penalties. If arrested again while on probation, penalties can be severe:

Probation Violation: Can result in revocation of probation, additional jail time, and stricter probation terms.

