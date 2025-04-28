The Garden Grove Police arrested four drivers at last Friday night’s DUI checkpoint

On Friday, the Garden Grove Police Department’s Neighborhood Traffic Unit conducted a DUI Checkpoint.

A total of 823 vehicles were screened which resulted in 4 DUI arrests and 7 citations being issued.

On average, DUI checkpoints in California result in a significant number of arrests. In 2022, there were approximately 123,000 DUI arrests across the state.

In California, the number of fatalities due to drunk driving has been significant. In 2022, there were 1,479 alcohol-impaired driving fatalities . These accounted for about one-third of all traffic deaths in California. There were 1,453 alcohol-impaired driving fatalities in 2021. It’s a sobering reminder of the importance of road safety and responsible driving.

In California, a DUI arrest can lead to a substantial increase in your auto insurance rates. On average, a DUI conviction can raise your premiums by 50% to 100% or more. For instance, the average annual cost of car insurance after a DUI in California can be around $7,774, which is an increase of approximately $5,358 compared to a clean driving record.

The exact rate hike varies depending on factors such as your location, insurer, and driving history. Additionally, a DUI conviction typically stays on your record for three to five years, during which time your rates will remain elevated.

In California, the penalties for a DUI arrest at a checkpoint can be quite severe and vary depending on whether it’s a first offense or a repeat offense. Here are the general penalties:

First Offense

Fines : Up to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments.

: Up to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments. License Suspension : 6 months.

: 6 months. Jail Time : Up to 6 months.

: Up to 6 months. DUI School : Mandatory attendance for 3 months.

: Mandatory attendance for 3 months. Probation: Typically 3 to 5 years.

Second Offense

Fines : Up to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments.

: Up to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments. License Suspension : 2 years.

: 2 years. Jail Time : 90 days to 1 year.

: 90 days to 1 year. DUI School : Mandatory attendance for 18 to 30 months.

: Mandatory attendance for 18 to 30 months. Probation: Typically 3 to 5 years.

Third Offense

Fines : Up to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments.

: Up to $1,000, plus additional penalty assessments. License Suspension : 3 years.

: 3 years. Jail Time : 120 days to 1 year.

: 120 days to 1 year. DUI School : Mandatory attendance for 30 months.

: Mandatory attendance for 30 months. Probation: Typically 3 to 5 years.

Additional Penalties

Ignition Interlock Device : Required for multiple offenders.

: Required for multiple offenders. Community Service : May be required.

: May be required. Vehicle Impoundment: Possible for repeat offenders.

These penalties can be more severe if there are aggravating factors such as high blood alcohol content (BAC), causing injury or death, or having minors in the vehicle.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.