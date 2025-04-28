Over 100 protestors spoke out against the Santa Ana cat killer on Sunday night

Around 100-200 people gathered outside the home of alleged serial cat killer Alejandro Oliveros Acosta on Sunday night, according to OC Community Cats.

Acosta was recently arrested on suspicion of felony animal abuse, and his bail was set at $20,000. He was however quickly released from jail.

Picture Courtesy of OC Community Cats

Many of the people at the vigil were neighbors whose cats had gone missing. They placed around a dozen candles outside Acosta’s home, along with photos of his cat victims.

Picture Courtesy of OC Community Cats

The protestors held signs that read:

We demand justice! Alejandro Acosta Oliveras is a danger to our community

We want justice! Don’t F*ck with our cats!

Alejandro Acosta Oliveras their blood is on your hands! Shame on you!

Hoy gatos, manana humanos (today cats, tomorrow humans)

The protestors were told by a neighbor that Acosta was at his brother’s house, across the street, so the protest ended up moving there.

The protestors later learned that Acosta had reportedly taken another cat from an industrial area in Santa Ana after he was arrested and quickly released.

Picture Courtesy of OC Community Cats

Dozens of dead cats were allegedly found in his home when he was arrested.

One has to wonder about Acosta’s mental stability. He appears to be a menace to society. The community is angry. Contact the OCDA at Todd.Spitzer@ocdapa.org or click here and demand justice!

The SAPD reacted to the vigil with this announcement today:

The suspect in the recent animal cruelty investigation was arrested last week and he later posted bail. We recognize the strong emotions this case has generated and ask the public to please allow the judicial process to take its course.

Last night, during a vigil related to this case, several individuals became unruly, vandalized property, and threw objects in a neighborhood. While we support the community’s right to peacefully assemble, the Santa Ana Police Department will not tolerate acts of violence, vandalism, or any threats to public safety.

Any damage to life or property will have consequences, and those engaging in criminal behavior will be held accountable.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Police Investigative Specialist S. Guzman at (714) 245-8416 or SGuzman@santa-ana.org.

One has to wonder why it took the SAPD so long to arrest Acosta.

While there isn’t a precise percentage available, research indicates a significant correlation between early animal cruelty and later violent behavior in serial killers. Studies have shown that many serial killers began by harming or killing pets and small animals during their childhood. For example, notorious figures like Jeffrey Dahmer and David Berkowitz reported engaging in such acts before escalating to human victims .

Animal abuse is often considered an early warning sign of severe emotional and psychological disturbances. It’s crucial to address these behaviors early to prevent potential escalation.

