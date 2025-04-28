Two distraction theft suspects were arrested in south Orange County

Last Monday, Orange County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a nearby business (a Trader Joe’s) for two individuals suspected of a distraction theft according to Rancho Santa Margarita Police Services.

Thanks to the quick response, the deputies were able to quickly locate the two individuals, who had left the area in two different directions.

The suspects were found, identified and arrested for charges related to the incident.

The RSMPS wants to thank the quick actions and follow-through from the concerned community member who called them. She was absolutely critical and observant!

The RSMPS also would like to remind everyone they they appreciate the prompt calls to alert them about suspicious activity. If you see something say something.

In Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, distraction theft is considered a form of theft or larceny. The penalties for such an offense can vary based on the specifics of the case, including the value of the stolen property and the defendant’s criminal history.

Generally, theft offenses in California are classified as either misdemeanors or felonies:

Misdemeanor Theft: If the value of the stolen property is $950 or less, it is typically charged as petty theft, a misdemeanor. Penalties can include: Up to 6 months in county jail

Fines up to $1,000

Possible probation Felony Theft: If the value of the stolen property exceeds $950, it may be charged as grand theft, a felony. Penalties can include: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison

Fines up to $10,000

Possible probation

Additionally, if the theft involves certain aggravating factors, such as prior convictions or the use of a weapon, the penalties can be more severe.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

More

Email

Pinterest

Print

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.