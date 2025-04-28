Several gang suspects were detained after tagging a wall in north Orange County

Last night, just before 7 p.m., a concerned citizen called the police to report several gang members vandalizing the community with gang graffiti in the 2300 block of Iris Ct., according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Multiple police units, including the FPD Gang Unit, responded to the area.

The gang detectives observed an adult male vandalizing a wall with gang graffiti in an alley. They quickly contacted and detained the adult male, as well as four juveniles who were trying to flee the scene.

Picture Courtesy of the Fullerton Police Dept

Several of the suspects are suspected gang members.

FPD gang detectives will continue their proactive enforcement and patrol checks to reduce gang activity on the southwest side of Fullerton.

In California, gang-related activities and vandalism are treated very seriously, especially under laws like the Street Terrorism Enforcement and Prevention (STEP) Act.

Penalties for Gang Membership

If you’re convicted of participating in a criminal street gang, penalties can include:

Misdemeanor : Up to one year in county jail.

: Up to one year in county jail. Felony: Up to three years in state prison. Additionally, crimes committed for the benefit of a gang can lead to enhanced sentences, adding extra years to the punishment.

Penalties for Tagging a Wall

Vandalism, including graffiti tagging, can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the damage:

Misdemeanor : If the damage is less than $400, penalties can include up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000.

: If the damage is less than $400, penalties can include up to one year in county jail and fines up to $1,000. Felony: If the damage exceeds $400, penalties can include longer jail time and higher fines.

Combining these offenses could result in significant legal consequences

