Fri. Jul 24th, 2026
Health and Medical Non-Profits Santa Ana SAUSD

SAUSD & non-profit Share Ourselves partner to help Santa Ana Families

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 24, 2026

SANTA ANA, CA — Santa Ana families will soon have a new source of support: on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, the Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD) Board of Education approved a partnership with Share Ourselves, the Orange County nonprofit recently honored as the 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for California’s 73rd Assembly District.

The partnership will establish a welcoming resource and food pantry at the Rob Richardson Welcoming Resource Center, expanding food access and family support resources in the heart of Santa Ana.

“This partnership began with a simple question: What do our families actually need to thrive? We know that supporting students means supporting the families who care for them, and that no child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from before they can focus on learning,” said Board President Katelyn Brazer-Aceves. “Share Ourselves has spent more than five decades meeting people where they are with compassion and care. I want families to know they are not alone, that they deserve to access support with dignity, and that accessing food and other essential resources helps ensure every student has equity in their opportunity to learn, participate, and thrive.”

For more than 56 years, Share Ourselves has provided medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and social services to Orange County individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay. The organization recently opened a new health center in Costa Mesa, expanding access to care for thousands of community members. “This partnership represents more than a food pantry, it reflects a shared investment in the health and well-being of our community. By working together, Share Ourselves and the Santa Ana Unified School District are creating new opportunities to support families, reduce barriers, and strengthen the foundation for long-term health,” said Christy Ward, CEO of Share Ourselves.

“This is what it looks like when a district takes its mission seriously. Meeting families’ most basic needs isn’t separate from student achievement, it’s the foundation of it. Strong community partnerships, such as this one, help remove barriers to learning so students arrive at school healthier, better supported, and ready to achieve academically. I’m grateful to Share Ourselves and to our Board for making this partnership possible, and proud that Santa Ana is leading the way in what a true community partnership can be,” said Superintendent Perez. The community will be invited to the groundbreaking, which will be announced soon. Details will be shared at https://www.sausd.us/ and on the district’s social media channels.

About Santa Ana Unified School District

The Santa Ana Unified School District (SAUSD) serves approximately 35,000 students across 53 schools and is one of the largest urban school districts in California. Located in the heart of Orange County, SAUSD is committed to preparing every student for success in college, career, and life through equitable access to high-quality academic programs and student supports.

The District’s instructional priorities focus on ensuring all students read at grade level by the end of third grade, increasing the number of multilingual learners who reclassify as fluent in English, and expanding college and career pathways that provide students with real-world learning experiences and postsecondary opportunities.

Through strong partnerships with families, community organizations, higher education institutions, and industry leaders, SAUSD works to ensure every graduate leaves prepared with the skills, knowledge, and confidence needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving workforce and global society.

About Share Ourselves

For more than 56 years, Share Ourselves has worked to ensure that individuals and families across Orange County have access to compassionate healthcare and essential support services regardless of their ability to pay.

Through comprehensive medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, and social services, Share Ourselves provides whole-person care rooted in dignity, compassion, and service. Learn more at https://shareourselves.org/.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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