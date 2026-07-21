Santa Ana man pleads guilty to several armed robberies at OC restaurants

Freddie Alexander Lopez, 24, of Santa Ana, pleaded guilty on July 18 to one federal count of interference with commerce by robbery, admitting to a string of knife‑ and replica‑gun‑point robberies and attempted robberies targeting restaurants across Orange County.

The FBI announced the plea, detailing a pattern of escalating violence that put multiple food‑service employees in danger and rattled communities across Southern California.

The Crime Spree Across Orange County

According to the plea agreement, interference with commerce by robbery—often referred to as Hobbs Act robbery—applies when a suspect uses force, violence, or intimidation to obstruct or affect commercial activity. Lopez admitted to doing exactly that at several restaurants:

January 27, 2026 – Santa Ana: Lopez robbed a Subway restaurant with a knife, demanding cash from an employee.

Lopez robbed a Subway restaurant with a knife, demanding cash from an employee. January 30, 2026 – Fountain Valley: He attempted another knife‑point robbery at a Subway location but did not obtain cash.

He attempted another knife‑point robbery at a Subway location but did not obtain cash. January 30, 2026 – Santa Ana: Later that same day, he robbed a Yum Yum Donuts store with a knife, again demanding cash from the register.

Later that same day, he robbed a Yum Yum Donuts store with a knife, again demanding cash from the register. February 1, 2026 – Anaheim: Lopez attempted to rob a Subway restaurant using a replica firearm, threatening the employee while demanding money.

Investigators say Lopez consistently used weapons, intimidation, and threats of violence to force employees to hand over cash or attempt to do so. These incidents occurred during business hours, directly targeting frontline workers who had little ability to defend themselves.

Arrest and Federal Charges

Santa Ana Police arrested Lopez on February 6, 2026, during a traffic stop involving a vehicle believed to be connected to the robberies. Officers recovered a handgun (later determined to be a replica), a knife, a mask, and glasses matching those used in the crimes.

Lopez was initially released pre‑trial but was later arrested on federal charges on April 30, 2026, after the FBI and local agencies linked the incidents under federal robbery statutes. He has remained in federal custody since.

Expected Sentence

Lopez is scheduled for sentencing on October 2, 2026. Under federal law, interference with commerce by robbery carries a statutory maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Federal sentencing guidelines consider factors such as weapon use, number of victims, prior criminal history, and the level of intimidation or violence. While the final sentence will be determined by the court, cases involving multiple armed robberies often result in substantial prison time.

Crime Trends in Southern California

Robberies targeting restaurants and small businesses have been a persistent issue across Southern California:

Armed robberies at restaurants have increased in several counties, particularly incidents involving knives or imitation firearms.

at restaurants have increased in several counties, particularly incidents involving knives or imitation firearms. Quick‑serve restaurants—Subway, donut shops, coffee shops—are frequent targets due to limited staffing and predictable cash‑handling routines.

Orange County law enforcement agencies report dozens of similar cases each year, with Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove seeing some of the highest concentrations.

These crimes not only endanger employees but also disrupt local commerce, increase security costs, and create long‑term trauma for victims.

What Restaurants Can Do to Prevent Robberies

Experts and law enforcement recommend layered security strategies to reduce risk:

Cash‑handling protocols — Keep minimal cash in registers and use drop safes.

— Keep minimal cash in registers and use drop safes. Surveillance upgrades — High‑resolution cameras, clear sightlines, and real‑time monitoring.

— High‑resolution cameras, clear sightlines, and real‑time monitoring. Employee safety training — Teach staff how to respond calmly, comply with demands, and avoid escalating violence.

— Teach staff how to respond calmly, comply with demands, and avoid escalating violence. Panic buttons and silent alarms — Allow employees to discreetly alert police.

— Allow employees to discreetly alert police. Visible deterrents — Signage, lighting, and security presence.

— Signage, lighting, and security presence. Community partnerships — Regular communication with local police and participation in crime‑prevention programs.

Training employees to prioritize safety over property is critical. Law enforcement consistently advises workers not to resist during a robbery; compliance reduces the likelihood of injury.

Community Impact

Lopez’s crime spree affected multiple neighborhoods across Santa Ana, Fountain Valley, and Anaheim. Restaurant employees faced traumatic encounters, businesses suffered financial losses, and residents experienced heightened fear. The coordinated investigation—led by the Santa Ana Police Department, Anaheim Police Department, Fountain Valley Police Department, and the FBI’s Fugitive & Violent Crime Task Force—demonstrates how interagency cooperation can quickly stop serial offenders and restore community safety.

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