Irvine police nab Chilean burglary suspects who used a stolen credit card at the Spectrum

On Sunday, Spectrum Center Officers saw a vehicle burglary call pending at the Bommer Canyon Trailhead, according to the Irvine Police Department.

Knowing the usual “grab-and-swipe” trend, they suspected the suspects might hit nearby stores faster than a clearance sale.

Chilean burglary suspect caught on Irvine store surveillance camera

Sure enough, the victim’s credit cards were swiped and used at Apple, Sephora, and Lululemon—not your average five-finger discount.

Irvine police officers quickly partnered with Spectrum Security and gathered surveillance footage of the suspects and their crime wagon.

With the help of the IPD’s partners at the OC Sheriff’s Dana Point station, they bagged two suspects and a shopping cart full of burglary and fraud charges in Dana Point.

All of the merchandise was returned to the stores.

The duo was also carrying changes of clothing to alter their appearance, a signal jammer, and lock punches.

Tiziana Olivares Bruna, 42, and JeanPierre Olivares, 38, both of Chile, were arrested and charged with burglary, receiving stolen property, forgery, conspiracy, possession of burglary tools, and theft of access cards. Let’s just say their shopping spree ended at checkout with handcuffs.

Tiziana Olivares Bruna and JeanPierre Olivares, having been arrested and charged in Irvine, CA, now face penalties under California law for the above-listed offenses. Here’s a breakdown of the potential consequences for each charge:

Burglary (Penal Code § 459 PC): First-degree burglary (residential): This is always a felony and a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law. Penalties can include 2, 4, or 6 years in state prison and/or a fine up to $10,000. Probation may be granted in some cases, but prison is typical for first-degree burglary. Second-degree burglary (commercial or non-residential): This is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be charged as a felony or a misdemeanor. Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail or state prison, and/or a fine up to $10,000. Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000. Given the “vehicle burglary” call and subsequent use of credit cards at stores, it’s likely they could face charges related to both vehicle and commercial/residential burglary, depending on the specific circumstances of entry and intent for each location.

Receiving Stolen Property (Penal Code § 496 PC): This is a “wobbler” offense. Felony: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail, and/or a fine up to $10,000. Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000. If the value of the stolen property is $950 or less, it is typically charged as a misdemeanor. If it exceeds $950, it can be a felony.

Forgery (Penal Code § 470 PC): This is a “wobbler” offense. Felony: Up to 3 years in prison, in addition to fines and restitution. Misdemeanor: Up to 1 year in jail, restitution, and substantial court fines. The use of stolen credit cards at stores like Apple, Sephora, and Lululemon could lead to forgery charges if they signed names without consent or otherwise falsified information.

Conspiracy (Penal Code § 182 PC): The penalty for conspiracy is generally the same as the penalty for the crime they conspired to commit. If they conspired to commit a felony, they face felony penalties. Felony conspiracy: 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in prison, and/or fines up to $10,000. Misdemeanor conspiracy: Up to 1 year in county jail, and/or fines up to $1,000. Since they were working together (“duo”) and carrying items like changes of clothing, a signal jammer, and lock punches, this suggests a pre-planned criminal activity, making conspiracy charges applicable.

Possession of Burglary Tools (Penal Code § 466 PC): This is a misdemeanor offense. Penalties can include up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000. The presence of a signal jammer and lock punches directly falls under this charge.

Theft of Access Cards (Penal Code § 484e PC): This can be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony, falling under grand theft or petty theft depending on the circumstances and value. If charged as grand theft (felony): 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail and/or a maximum fine of $10,000. If charged as grand theft (misdemeanor): Up to 1 year in county jail and/or a maximum fine of $1,000. If charged as petty theft (misdemeanor): Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a maximum fine of $1,000. The specific use of the credit cards at the stores (value of items obtained) would determine if it falls under petty or grand theft for this charge.



It’s important to note that these are potential penalties, and the actual sentences would depend on various factors including:

The specific facts of the case.

Whether the charges are filed as misdemeanors or felonies (for “wobbler” offenses).

Any prior criminal history of the individuals.

Plea bargains or sentencing agreements.

The judge’s discretion.

California’s “Three Strikes Law” if there are prior serious or violent felony convictions.

Furthermore, a conviction for any of these crimes could result in additional consequences such as restitution payments to victims, loss of certain professional licenses, and potential immigration consequences for non-citizens.

