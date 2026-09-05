Five arrested in massive catalytic‑converter theft operation spanning L.A. and Orange County

A three‑month investigation by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department has uncovered one of the largest catalytic‑converter theft operations ever reported in Southern California, linking dozens of thefts across multiple north‑county cities to a coordinated criminal enterprise involving dismantling, storage, shipping, and resale of stolen converters.

Major Theft‑Ring Dismantled

On Sept. 3, 2026, OCSD investigators—working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau, LA County Fire Haz‑Mat Investigations, DMV Investigations, California Department of Insurance Investigations, and Irvine Code Enforcement—served multiple search warrants in both Orange and Los Angeles counties.

Deputies recovered approximately 2,400 suspected stolen catalytic converters, large shipping boxes of precious metals, two unregistered firearms, and more than $105,000 in cash. The estimated value of the stolen converters alone is $4.3 million, underscoring the scale of the operation.

Five suspects were arrested:

Jorge Alberto Delgadillo (35), Maywood

Julio Moreno Reyes (40), Los Angeles

Gilberto Valdovino (27), Los Angeles

Brayan CruzDeLeon (20), Los Angeles

Hugo SaenzMarin (24), Compton

All were booked on suspicion of CPC 487 – Grand Theft and CPC 182(a)(1) – Conspiracy.

Potential Prison Sentences

If formally charged and convicted, the suspects could face:

Grand Theft (CPC 487): typically up to 3 years in state prison , but large‑scale organized theft rings often trigger aggravated sentencing , potentially increasing exposure to 4–7 years depending on enhancements.

typically , but large‑scale organized theft rings often trigger , potentially increasing exposure to depending on enhancements. Conspiracy (CPC 182(a)(1)): penalties generally mirror the underlying felony, meaning additional years could be added consecutively.

penalties generally mirror the underlying felony, meaning could be added consecutively. If prosecutors pursue organized retail theft , major theft , or aggregated value enhancements , total sentencing exposure could rise significantly—especially with evidence of dismantling, shipping, and multi‑jurisdictional activity.

, , or , total sentencing exposure could rise significantly—especially with evidence of dismantling, shipping, and multi‑jurisdictional activity. The presence of unregistered firearms may also lead to separate felony charges.

Catalytic‑Converter Theft Trends in LA and Orange County

Catalytic‑converter theft remains one of the most persistent property crimes in Southern California:

Los Angeles County: LAPD and LASD report thousands of thefts annually , with some years exceeding 8,000+ reported cases . Organized crews frequently operate across multiple cities in a single night, targeting high‑value vehicles like Prius, Accord, Tacoma, and CR‑V. Media outlets have documented converters being shipped out of state or overseas for metal extraction.

Orange County: OC agencies collectively report 2,000–3,000 thefts per year , with hotspots in Anaheim, Santa Ana, Irvine, Garden Grove, and Fullerton. Law enforcement notes that many OC theft crews are LA‑based, crossing county lines due to perceived lower overnight patrol density. Recent multi‑agency operations (including this one) show converters being stockpiled in warehouses, storage units, and residential garages before resale.



Impact on Insurance

Catalytic‑converter theft has become one of the most expensive auto‑insurance claims in California:

Average replacement cost: $1,200–$3,500 , but hybrid vehicles can exceed $4,000–$6,000 .

, but hybrid vehicles can exceed . Insurers report sharp increases in comprehensive‑coverage claims , contributing to rising premiums statewide.

, contributing to rising premiums statewide. Some carriers now classify catalytic‑converter theft as a high‑frequency loss , leading to: Higher deductibles Premium increases for certain vehicle models Stricter verification for repeated claims

, leading to: The California Department of Insurance has warned that organized theft rings—like the one OCSD dismantled—are a major driver of statewide auto‑insurance inflation.

Additional Context Reported in Other Media

Regional outlets covering catalytic‑converter theft trends note:

Theft rings often use industrial‑grade saws , jack tools , and lookouts to remove converters in under 90 seconds.

, , and to remove converters in under 90 seconds. Recovered converters are frequently found in shipping containers , auto‑body shops , metal‑recycling yards , and warehouse units —consistent with the images released by OCSD showing large boxes and pallets of converters.

, , , and —consistent with the images released by OCSD showing large boxes and pallets of converters. Precious‑metal prices (especially rhodium) remain historically high, sustaining black‑market demand.

Multi‑agency investigations increasingly involve haz‑mat teams, due to metal‑processing chemicals found at dismantling sites.

How Vehicle Owners Can Protect Themselves

Drivers can reduce risk with layered security measures:

Install a catalytic‑converter shield — Steel plates or cages make removal significantly harder.

— Steel plates or cages make removal significantly harder. Etch or engrave your VIN — Helps police identify stolen converters and deters resale.

— Helps police identify stolen converters and deters resale. Park in well‑lit areas or inside a garage — Thieves prefer dark, isolated locations.

— Thieves prefer dark, isolated locations. Use motion‑activated cameras or driveway surveillance — Video evidence increases the chance of identifying suspects.

— Video evidence increases the chance of identifying suspects. Install a car alarm with tilt sensors — Alerts you when the vehicle is lifted.

— Alerts you when the vehicle is lifted. Join neighborhood watch apps — Real‑time alerts help communities respond faster.

— Real‑time alerts help communities respond faster. Report suspicious activity immediately

Like this: Like Loading…

Related