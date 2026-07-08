Wed. Jul 8th, 2026
California OSHA Safety Santa Ana

Cal/OSHA advises employers to prevent heat illness as temps rise in Southern California

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 8, 2026

The National Weather Service has issued a major heat advisory for Southern California, prompting Cal/OSHA to remind all business owners of their legal obligation to prevent workplace heat illness. The alert impacts Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties, with temperatures expected to climb between 90 and 100 degrees Fahrenheit, peaking on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

The Rising Toll of Workplace Heat Illness in California

Rising summer temperatures present a serious, potentially fatal risk to the state’s workforce. According to data compiled by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), workers across the state suffered 4,357 emergency department visits for work-related heat illnesses over a recent five-year baseline tracking period.

Further research highlights that heat exposure drastically impairs cognitive and physical function, triggering a hidden surge in overall workplace accidents. A study tracking long-term worker trends estimates that extreme temperatures cause roughly 20,000 workplace injuries per year in California alone. These disruptions carry severe economic impacts, costing businesses between $525 million and $875 million annually in healthcare expenses, lost productivity, and workers’ compensation claims.

Legal Standards for Indoor and Outdoor Workplaces

Under current regulations, California employers must protect workers from extreme heat in both settings:

  • Indoor Compliance: The standard applies to restaurants, warehouses, and manufacturing plants. Protection protocols kick in as soon as indoor temperatures hit 82 degrees Fahrenheit, requiring employers to provide fresh water, cool-down rest areas, and training.
  • Outdoor Compliance: Employers must offer fresh water and open access to shade. Shaded areas must be set up automatically whenever temperatures exceed 80 degrees Fahrenheit, and cool-down breaks must be granted whenever a worker requests one.
  • High-Heat Procedures: When outdoor temperatures hit or exceed 95 degrees Fahrenheit, extra rules apply to high-risk industries like agriculture, construction, landscaping, transportation, and oil extraction. Employers must actively monitor workers for signs of distress and maintain open communication lines.
  • Written Prevention Plans: Every business operating in these environments must maintain a written Heat Illness Prevention Plan (HIPP) paired with emergency response steps and supervisor training.

Compliance and Support Resources for Business Owners

To assist business owners in meeting these legal demands and protecting their personnel, Cal/OSHA offers several free tools and educational programs:

  • Training Materials and Online Tools: Access ready-to-use safety guides and interactive setup checklists directly through the Cal/OSHA Heat Illness Prevention Page or the dedicated 99calor.org informational campaign site. [1]
  • The Heat Illness Prevention (HIP) Network: Join this voluntary, proactive partnership to receive updates on safety trends and compliance best practices by emailing HIPNetwork@dir.ca.gov.
  • Free Workplace Consultations: Small and mid-sized businesses can get confidential, penalty-free safety guidance by calling Cal/OSHA’s Consultation Services Branch at 800-963-9424.
  • Bilingual Worker Support Line: Employees or managers looking for clear technical information regarding safety rights can call the live bilingual helpline at 833-579-0927.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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