A driver was arrested after driving over 100 mph in a coastal Orange County city

Motor officers were out working speed enforcement yesterday when they spotted a vehicle traveling at a speed that definitely caught their attention, 108 mph, coming from Laguna Beach into Newport Beach near the Shake Shack, according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

Yes… 108 mph.

The driver was stopped without incident, but the consequences were very real. The driver was arrested, and the vehicle was impounded with a 30-day hold.

Here’s the thing: triple-digit speeds on city streets aren’t just dangerous, they put everyone on the road at risk. At that speed, there’s no time to react, no room for mistakes, and no second chances.

The NBPD gets it, the road feels open, the car feels fast, and you might think you’re in control. But physics always wins.

The NBPD reminds drivers to slow down. Obey the speed limit. Let’s all get where we’re going safely — not in the back of a patrol car.

About the Impounded Vehicle

The impounded vehicle was a Porsche 718 Cayman, likely a GTS or GT4 variant, being loaded onto a flatbed after the driver was arrested for speeding at 108 mph.

Vehicle Identification

The distinctive body shape, rear badging, and specific wheel design are characteristic of the Porsche 718 Cayman model line. The aggressive rear spoiler and sport wheels suggest it is one of the higher-performance trims, such as a GTS or GT4 model.

Estimated Value

The market value for these models varies significantly based on year, mileage, and specific features:

Average Value: A used Porsche 718 Cayman generally averages around $90,000 to $120,000 , but can be higher depending on the exact specification and market demand.

A used Porsche 718 Cayman generally averages around , but can be higher depending on the exact specification and market demand. GTS/GT4 Trims: Higher performance models like the GT4 and GTS typically sell for between $120,000 and $160,000 on the used market.

Higher performance models like the GT4 and GTS typically sell for between on the used market. Specific Examples: A 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS, a top-tier variant, has an average used price of over $150,000.

Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Driving 108 mph in Newport Beach—well over the 100 mph threshold—triggers some of California’s most severe traffic penalties. Because the driver was arrested and their vehicle was impounded, they are likely facing charges beyond a standard speeding ticket, such as reckless driving (CVC 23103).

Direct Legal Penalties

Arrest & Potential Jail: Unlike minor speeding, reckless driving is a misdemeanor criminal offense that can lead to 5 to 90 days in county jail.

Unlike minor speeding, reckless driving is a that can lead to 5 to 90 days in county jail. Heavy Fines: Total costs often exceed the “base” fine due to court assessments. Expect to pay between $900 and $2,600 for a first offense.

Total costs often exceed the “base” fine due to court assessments. Expect to pay between for a first offense. Mandatory License Suspension: A judge has the discretion to suspend the driver’s license for up to 30 days immediately upon conviction.

A judge has the discretion to suspend the driver’s license for up to immediately upon conviction. Vehicle Impoundment: As noted by the NBPD, the vehicle is subject to a 30-day hold [CVC 23109.2]. The driver is responsible for all towing and daily storage fees, which can add $1,500 to $2,000 to the total cost.

As noted by the NBPD, the vehicle is subject to a [CVC 23109.2]. The driver is responsible for all towing and daily storage fees, which can add to the total cost. Mandatory Court Appearance: The driver (or their attorney) must appear in court; this violation cannot be resolved by simply paying a fine online.

Impact on Insurance & Driving Record

Two DMV Points: This violation adds 2 points to the driver’s record—the same as a DUI. These points typically remain on the record for seven years .

This violation adds to the driver’s record—the same as a DUI. These points typically remain on the record for . Massive Rate Hikes: Insurance premiums often double or triple following a 100+ mph conviction. Over the seven years the points remain, this can cost the driver $10,000 to $30,000 in additional premiums.

Insurance premiums often following a 100+ mph conviction. Over the seven years the points remain, this can cost the driver in additional premiums. Loss of Discounts: The “Good Driver” discount is automatically lost, and some insurers may choose to cancel the policy entirely due to the high-risk behavior.

The “Good Driver” discount is automatically lost, and some insurers may choose to entirely due to the high-risk behavior. No Traffic School: In California, you are not eligible for traffic school for speeds over 100 mph, meaning

