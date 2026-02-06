The Garden Grove police arrested 17 suspects and shut down DD Cafe

The Garden Grove Police Department Special Investigations Unit (SIU) conducted an investigation into DD Cafe following complaints of illegal activity occurring inside the business.

Today, SIU Investigators, Gang Suppression Officers, along with patrol officers, served a search warrant at the location.

As a result, 17 arrests were made, and the business was red-tagged with the assistance of Garden Grove Code Enforcement.

Background and Context

DD Cafe, located at 10552 McFadden Ave, Garden Grove, is a coffee shop that typically serves Vietnamese coffee and smoothies. While public reviews describe it as a “relaxed coffee shop” and a place to watch sports, some patrons have noted it is “not a family place” and reported issues with staff service and financial discrepancies.

Historically, Garden Grove has faced challenges with certain types of establishments, sometimes referred to as “lingerie cafes” or “slap houses,” which have been linked to illegal gambling and other criminal activities. In the past, the city has implemented rules to ban arcade games, darkly tinted windows, and other features that can facilitate such activity.

Social Media & Review Pages

Instagram: There is an account associated with the business, @dd_cafe_2020, which features promotional photos and videos.

Yelp: The DD Café Yelp page includes over 50 reviews and numerous photos. Many reviews from late 2025 and early 2026 categorize it as an “Adult Entertainment Venue” or a Vietnamese “lingerie cafe,” with mentions of indoor smoking and a cash-only policy.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspects

Based on Garden Grove Municipal Codes and California state law, potential penalties include:

Illegal Gambling Charges

Misdemeanor Gaming (PC 330): Operating or participating in “banking” or “percentage” games can lead to up to 6 months in county jail and fines between $100 and $1,000 .

Operating or participating in “banking” or “percentage” games can lead to and fines between . Slot Machine Possession (PC 330.1): Possession or operation of illegal gambling devices is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in jail .

Possession or operation of illegal gambling devices is a misdemeanor punishable by . Bookmaking (PC 337a): Depending on the scale, this can be a “wobbler” (charged as a misdemeanor or felony). Misdemeanor penalties include up to 1 year in jail and $5,000 in fines, while felony convictions can lead to 16 months to 3 years in state prison.

Drug & Weapon Enhancements

Controlled Substance Possession: If illegal drugs were found, suspects may face up to 1 year in jail for simple possession (misdemeanor). Possession with intent to sell is a felony carrying 2 to 4 years in prison .

If illegal drugs were found, suspects may face up to for simple possession (misdemeanor). Possession with intent to sell is a felony carrying . Gang Enhancements (PC 186.22): Since Gang Suppression Officers were involved in the raid, any crimes proven to be committed for the benefit of a criminal street gang could add 2 to 4 years to a felony sentence.

Business Owner & Property Penalties

Red-Tagging Consequences: The Garden Grove Code Enforcement team red-tagged the business, meaning it is legally uninhabitable. Owners may face administrative fines (starting at $100–$1,300 per violation) and potential criminal prosecution for building code violations .

The team red-tagged the business, meaning it is legally uninhabitable. Owners may face (starting at $100–$1,300 per violation) and potential . Asset Forfeiture: Authorities often seize cash and equipment found during such raids, which the city or state may petition to keep permanently.

