Irvine man arrested for repeatedly abusing a child left in his care

The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested Ruediger Luzian Aldred Smith, also known as “Rudy Smith”, 63, of Irvine, for s*xually abusing a child.

On January 30, 2026, IPD was called to investigate alleged s*xual abuse that occurred at an apartment on Cardiff.

The female child victim reported being s*xually abused by him over the course of two years while under his care.

On February 3, 2026, Smith was arrested by IPD Detectives and booked at the Orange County Jail.

Smith is suspected of having unsupervised contact with multiple children, and Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about Smith is urged to contact Detective Steen at rsteen@cityofirvine.org.

Smith’s Linkedin page says he is a Senior Information Technology Engineer with a company named Builders First Source. They have a location in Irvine at 9750 Irvine Blvd Suite 104.

Possible Penalties Under California Penal Code § 288

(These depend on the specific charges ultimately filed by prosecutors.)

L*wd act with a child under 14 (no force) 3, 6, or 8 years in state prison Fine up to $10,000 Mandatory s*x‑offender registration (Tier II: 20 years for first conviction; Tier III: lifetime for subsequent)

[shouselaw.com]

L*wd act with a child under 14 using force, violence, duress, menace, or fear 5, 8, or 10 years in state prison Fine up to $10,000 Lifetime Tier III s*x‑offender registration

[shouselaw.com]

L*wd act causing bodily harm (applicable only if evidence of injury exists) Possible life sentence (under PC 288(i) or California’s One‑Strike law PC 667.61(d)(7)) Additional 5‑year enhancement under PC 12022.8 for great bodily injury Tier II or Tier III registration depending on prior record

[shouselaw.com]

If any victim is 14 or 15 and the offender is 10+ years older Felony: 1, 2, or 3 years in state prison, fine up to $10,000 Misdemeanor option: Up to 1 year in county jail and/or fine up to $1,000 Tier II registration

[shouselaw.com]

If prosecutors file additional related charges (e.g., continuous abuse under PC 288.5, aggravated s*xual assault under PC 269) Penalties can escalate up to 15‑years‑to‑life or 25‑years‑to‑life , depending on circumstances

[calcrimina…awyers.com]



Steps Parents Should Take Before Hiring a Babysitter

1. Conduct a Thorough Background Check

Use reputable background‑check services that screen for criminal history, s*x‑offender registry matches, and prior convictions.

In California, you can search the Megan’s Law s*x‑offender registry (publicly available) to verify that an applicant is not listed.

2. Verify References—And Actually Call Them

Ask for at least three references from families who have used the babysitter for childcare.

from families who have used the babysitter for childcare. Call each reference and ask direct questions about reliability, behavior, trustworthiness, and any concerns.

3. Use Trusted Platforms or Agencies

Hire through established childcare agencies or online platforms that: Require background checks Verify identity Track reviews and repeat clients

or online platforms that: Avoid relying solely on neighborhood apps unless you independently verify the sitter.

4. Conduct an In‑Person Interview

Meet the candidate in your home (with another adult present if possible).

(with another adult present if possible). Ask situational questions about emergencies, discipline, boundaries, and communication.

Observe how they interact with your child before hiring them.

5. Trust Your Intuition

If something feels “off,” do not hire , even if references check out.

, even if references check out. Your instincts matter in childcare decisions.

Steps Parents Should Take After Hiring a Babysitter

6. Do Not Allow Unsupervised “First Days”

For the first session, stay in the home or monitor from a short distance.

This allows you to observe how the sitter behaves when they believe you may walk in at any moment.

7. Use Drop‑In Checks

Come home earlier than scheduled occasionally.

Let neighbors know who should—and should not—be at your home when a sitter is present.

8. Keep Communication Open With Your Child

After each babysitting session, ask open‑ended questions like: “What did you do today?” “Did anything make you uncomfortable?”

Avoid leading questions, but create a safe space for your child to share.

9. Maintain Rules About Private Spaces

Make clear that certain private areas (e.g., bedrooms with closed doors) are off-limits unless necessary for age‑appropriate reasons (diapering, naps, clothing changes).

Practical Protective Measures

10. Install Safety Measures (Noninvasive)

Use home cameras in common areas only (living room, play areas, kitchen).

(living room, play areas, kitchen). Inform the sitter openly—California law requires consent if audio is recorded.

11. Share Your Expectations in Writing

Provide a short written guide covering: House rules Emergency contacts Behavioral boundaries Digital device rules

This helps prevent misunderstandings and sets clear expectations.

12. Use Consistent Scheduling and Documentation

Keep a simple log of babysitting dates, hours, and notes afterward.

This helps you identify patterns, issues, or inconsistencies.

Community‑Based Safety Steps

13. Ask for Recommendations From Trusted Locals

Use referrals from: Friends Family Parents in school or sports groups Your local community center or church

Orange County has a strong network of parent groups—these are safer than random listings.

14. Stay Engaged With Local Law‑Enforcement Alerts

Follow updates from the Irvine Police Department or your city’s police social media pages.

or your city’s police social media pages. Local agencies often issue alerts when they believe someone may have had contact with multiple families.

If You Ever Have a Concern

Stop using the babysitter immediately.

Document what concerned you.

If you suspect wrongdoing, contact your local police department’s non‑emergency line for guidance.

Pediatricians and school counselors can also help assess concerns.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related