Yesterday, poice officers responded to a home improvement store for a theft/fraud in progress, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

As the suspect exited the store, the HBPD’s Drone First Responder (DFR) was deployed and quickly located him, directing officers right to his hiding spot.

The HBPD drone is farily silent – no helicopter noise! Suspects are advised not to get too comfortable, as the police will still see them.

The suspect was quickly found hiding nearby and he was then taken into custody without incident.

Apparently, the suspect missed the HBPD’s recent post about the “soggy suspect”… but lucky for him, this arrest didn’t involve a swim and a wet trip to the HBPD jail.

The suspect also is going to have to talk to his assigned Parole Agent.

Thanks to the HBPD’s valued partnerships with local retailers, committing fraud now comes with front-row video coverage. When you decide to play a very short game of hide-and-seek with HBPD police officers… just know that they are already watching you.

Remember: Crime doesn’t pay in Huntington Beach.

Penalties Faced by the Parolee

In California, a parolee arrested for a new offense such as theft or fraud faces a two-track legal process involving both new criminal charges and a parole revocation.

1. Parole Revocation Penalties

Under California Penal Code 3056, a parolee remains under the official supervision of the state and can be rearrested at any time.

Reincarceration: If found in violation at a revocation hearing , a judge or the Board of Parole Hearings can send the suspect back to custody for a maximum of one year .

If found in violation at a , a judge or the Board of Parole Hearings can send the suspect back to custody for a maximum of . Intermediate Sanctions: In less severe cases, the court may choose reinstatement with conditions , which could include more frequent check-ins, electronic monitoring, or mandatory treatment programs.

In less severe cases, the court may choose , which could include more frequent check-ins, electronic monitoring, or mandatory treatment programs. No Bail: Parolees are typically held in county jail without bail until their revocation hearing occurs.

2. Penalties for New Criminal Charges

The suspect will also face separate prosecution for the alleged theft and fraud.

Theft/Fraud: Depending on the value of the items, this could be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony . For example, organized retail theft of items valued over $950 is a felony under new California laws.

Depending on the value of the items, this could be charged as a or a . For example, of items valued over $950 is a felony under new California laws. Petty Theft with a Prior: If the suspect has previous theft convictions and served time, they may be charged under Penal Code 666(a), which can carry up to three years in state prison.

3. Drone-Specific Legal Impacts

The use of the Huntington Beach Police Department’s Drone First Responder (DFR) program provides high-quality video evidence.

Probable Cause: This “front-row video coverage” makes it significantly easier for the state to meet the preponderance of the evidence standard required for parole revocation.

This “front-row video coverage” makes it significantly easier for the state to meet the standard required for parole revocation. Obstructing Police: Attempting to hide after the theft could lead to additional charges for obstructing a peace officer.

