22-year-old fatally shot in Tustin after online deal turns deadly

Two suspects have been arrested following the tragic fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man during an online marketplace transaction in Tustin, California.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening, June 14, 2026, in a residential neighborhood lined with apartment complexes just north of the 5 Freeway.

The Marketplace Meetup Turned Deadly

According to reports from the Tustin Police Department and local media outlets like KTLA, the victim, identified as Cristhian Cruz of Tustin, was attempting to sell an unspecified luxury item through an online platform. He agreed to meet two prospective buyers at approximately 7:24 p.m. in the 13900 block of Tustin East Drive.

During the exchange, a physical struggle erupted between Cruz and one of the male subjects. As they fought, the second subject pulled out a firearm and shot Cruz. Both suspects immediately fled the scene together.

Tustin Police Department dispatchers received emergency calls regarding the shooting shortly after. Arriving officers located Cruz on the south side of Tustin East Drive suffering from a severe gunshot wound. Emergency personnel rushed him to the Orange County Global Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Suspects Arrested and Criminal Charges Filed

Following a swift joint investigation, law enforcement officers tracked down and arrested two suspects from Corona, California, within 24 hours of the crime. They face distinct criminal charges and are currently being held at the Orange County Jail:

Amaree Devon Johnson, 20: Arrested on Sunday, June 14, 2026, by the Corona Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of murder .

Arrested on Sunday, June 14, 2026, by the Corona Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of . Aaron Cantreal Arterberry, 19: Arrested on Monday, June 15, 2026, by the Tustin Police Department. He was booked on suspicion of robbery.

Police Appeal to the Public for Evidence

As reported by Orange County Patch, detectives are actively seeking additional witnesses who may have heard or seen the confrontation, or home surveillance footage that captured the incident.

If you have any information, home security camera footage, or dashcam recordings from the area of Tustin East Drive on Sunday evening, please contact Detectives Svensson or Deleon at 714-426-2427. You can also submit tips via email to tipline@tustinca.org.

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