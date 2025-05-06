Two L.A. County men arrested for impersonating federal agents in $19,000 scam of O.C. victim

The Costa Mesa Police Department has seen an increase in fraud and grand theft where thieves tend to target elder residents but they do not discriminate on age.

In one recent incident, a 19-year-old was contacted by individuals falsely claiming to be federal agents. Under the guise of protecting her assets from supposed fraudulent activity linked to her Social Security number, the suspects instructed the victim to withdraw her savings and deliver them in cash.

The victim lost over $19,000 and then reported it to to the police. An undercover operation was swiftly coordinated by CMPD detectives, who set up a second meeting with the suspects.

During the operation, officers observed two suspects, both from Rowland Heights, arrive. After the victim handed over a decoy package, detectives moved in and arrested both suspects without incident.

Unfortunately, not all fraud cases result in an arrest and not all victims recuperate their lost money.

Stay informed on current scams:

Government agents will not contact you to offer asset-protecting services at a price

If you are pressured to make an instant decision to pay over the phone, it’s a scam

Urgent phone calls from an upset loved one asking for money is likely a scam. Hang up and call them back to determine validity

Legitimate companies and banks will not contact you to verify personal info for security purposes

Many scammers ask for payment via gift cards

Protect yourself:

Check your financial statements frequently and carefully for unauthorized activity

Do not write blank checks to someone you do not know

Do not give strangers access to your bank account

Do not give out personal sensitive information to someone that calls you with a pitch

Contact a trusted loved one to determine the validity of any financial situation you are not sure about

Bottom line – if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

Pretending to be a federal agent to scam someone out of $19,000 is a serious federal crime. Under 18 U.S.C. § 912, falsely impersonating a federal officer or employee with the intent to deceive or intimidate can result in up to three years of imprisonment and fines. Additionally, since the scam involved obtaining money, the penalties could be more severe.

In California, false impersonation can also be charged under Penal Code 529, which is a “wobbler” offense, meaning it can be prosecuted as either a misdemeanor or a felony depending on the circumstances. If charged as a felony, it could lead to significant prison time and hefty fines.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.