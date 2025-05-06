O.C. man arrested for fentanyl possession after being found passed out in car

Over the weekend, a concerned citizen alerted the Huntington Beach Police Department about someone slumped over in the driver’s seat of a running car.

When the police officers arrived, they found the man passed out, and what was right next to him? Fentanyl – in plain sight.

The officers woke him up, and he was quickly taken into custody.

Once at the jail, the officers discovered that this wasn’t the suspect’s first rodeo—he had multiple prior arrests for controlled substances and he now is now facing a felony charge.

If you see something, say something. And seriously… don’t do illegal drugs. It’s not worth your life or freedom.

The risk of dying from taking illegal fentanyl is extremely high. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Even a small amount can be deadly, especially since illegal fentanyl is often mixed with other drugs like heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamine without the user’s knowledge.

In 2023, nearly 70% of drug overdose deaths in the United States involved illegally manufactured fentanyls. The potency and unpredictability of illegal fentanyl make it particularly dangerous, as you can’t see, taste, or smell it in other drugs. Using fentanyl test strips can help detect its presence, but they might not identify more potent analogs like carfentanil.

Getting arrested with fentanyl in plain sight in Huntington Beach, CA, can lead to serious legal consequences. Here are some potential penalties:

Unlawful Possession: Under California Health & Safety Code 11350(a), possession of fentanyl without a prescription is typically charged as a misdemeanor. This can result in up to one year in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000. Possession with Intent to Distribute: If the quantity of fentanyl suggests intent to distribute, the charges can escalate to a felony, potentially leading to up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $50,000. Additional Charges: Being passed out in your car might also lead to charges related to public intoxication or impaired driving, which can further complicate the legal situation.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.