North O.C. man arrested after stabbing himself during police standoff following family assault

ByArt Pedroza

May 6, 2025

Today at approximately 9:52 a.m. at the 400 block of Maravilla Lane, police officers responded to a call regarding a family disturbance, according to the Brea Police Department.

Police officers arrived and attempted to contact one of the parties involved who barricaded himself inside the residence.

 The Brea Police SWAT team came to the scene to negotiate with the barricaded man, who was wanted by the police for a felony assault against another family member, that happened the day before. 

At one point, the barricaded man stabbed himself. He was eventually arrested and he was hospitalized but he remained uncooperative.

There was a large police presence in the area as officers attempted to resolve the disturbance.

In Brea, CA, the penalties for the actions described above can be quite severe and involve multiple charges:

  1. Assaulting a Family Member:
    • This is considered domestic assault and can be classified as a misdemeanor or felony depending on the severity of the assault and any prior convictions. Penalties can include up to one year in jail, fines up to $4,000, probation, and mandatory treatment programs.
  2. Barricading Yourself in Your Home:
    • This could lead to charges related to obstructing justice or resisting arrest. Penalties for these actions can include fines and imprisonment. Specific penalties depend on the circumstances and whether any additional crimes were committed during the standoff.
  3. Stabbing Yourself:
    • While self-harm itself may not lead to criminal charges, it can result in mandatory mental health evaluations and treatment. If this act occurred during a standoff with police, it could be considered part of the obstructive behavior.

Overall, these actions combined could lead to significant legal consequences including jail time, fines, probation, mandatory treatment programs, and loss of certain rights (e.g., firearm possession). Each case is unique and penalties can vary based on specific details and prior criminal history.

